Paris Olympics 2024: Tamil Nadu Athletics Association objects to IOA’s decision to select Sharath Kamal as India’s flagbearer

Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) has objected to the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to select four-time OIympian and ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal as India’s flagbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Furthermore, the association addressed the veteran as 'a nondescript sportsman'. The state body secretary C Latha stated in a press release that the star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is the lone gold medallist in athletics in the Olympics history, deserved to be ahead of Kamal in the race.

"The nomination of table tennis player Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer of Indian Olympic Contingent has sent shockwaves across the Nation," Latha wrote in the press release.

"It is not only the sportspersons but everyone who follows sports are aggrieved with the injustice of leaving out Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian gold medallist in athletics during the 130 years old history of Olympics. Besides being the current Olympic and World Champion in Javelin throw, he has also been selected to defend his title in the forthcoming Olympics," she added.

She went on to express her disappointment with the Khel Ratna awardee being selected for the flagbearer's role. She wrote:

"I cannot imagine him being the part of the national team led by a non-descript sportsman Sharath Kamal."

TNAA asks for an explanation from the IOA

Additionally, TNAA has also sought an explanation from the IOA for naming Kamal as the flagbearer. Also, she questioned the governing body for showing an emergency in naming the flagbearer and asked for an explanation behind the needless hurry in the announcement even before announcing the contingent for the mega event.

Most recently, the singles paddler displayed his brilliance at the WTT Singapore Smash 2024 with a quarter-final finish, brushing off all doubts over his fitness and form. His run in the campaign ended with a defeat to France's Felix Lebrun by 9-11, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, in a contest which lasted under 32 minutes.

Currently ranked at No. 88, Kamal holds a record 10 national table tennis championship titles and has bagged 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven gold medals. The upcoming quadrennial event would be Kamal's fifth and final Olympic appearance.

The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal clinched two medals at the Asian Games and is a three-time bronze medallist at the Asian Championships. Moreover, he played an important role in helping the Indian men’s team’s qualification to the Paris Olympics 2024.