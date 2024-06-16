Paris Olympics 2024: Three out of five women wrestlers skip Hungary camp; set to train on their own

Three out of five women wrestlers, who secured their quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 and were supposed to train at the international camp in Hungary, have skipped their training and are set to train on their own.

After recently competing at the International Ranking Series in Budapest in the first week of June, Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik, and Reetika Hooda have returned to India citing different reasons, according to Hindustan Times.

However, Vinesh Phogat and Nisha Dahiya will train at the Olympic Training Centre in Hungary from June 10-21. The other three qualified wrestlers will follow their individual training plans.

Vinesh Phogat is in Hungary with her staff comprising her coach Woller Akos, strength and conditioning coach Wayne Patrick Lombard, a physiotherapist, and a sparring partner, besides her wrestler husband Somveer Rathi.

Additionally, Vinesh would be competing at the Grand Prix from July 5 to 7 in Madrid.

WFI is left with only one wrestler to train in the Hungary camp for the Paris Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) planned the women’s camp in Hungary on the recommendation of national coaches Virender Dahiya and Sonia Mor. After getting confirmation from all wrestlers, WFI paid for the four wrestlers’ stay and one physio for 16 days to assist wrestlers get ready for the Paris Olympics.

Interestingly, the national coaches are left with only one wrestler, Nisha Dahiya, to train. Importantly, around 50 wrestlers from across 15 countries, most of them who secured their quota for the Paris Olympics, are taking part in the training camp.

"The national coaches were of the opinion that the camp will be beneficial because our wrestlers did not have much international exposure this season. The wrestlers also confirmed their participation. But after the ranking series they changed their minds," said a senior WFI official.

"We can't force anyone to participate in a camp. WFI does not want to disturb their training plans either, so we have decided that we will support whatever proposals they are sending," the official added.