Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon swimming event could be cancelled over Seine water quality

Paris Olympics 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet has admitted that the triathlon swimming competition could be delayed or even cancelled amid the potential threat of E. coli bacteria in the river Seine.

Tony expressed pride in the investment of over a billion Euros towards ensuring safe swimming conditions in the Seine during Paris Olympics 2024. However, he acknowledged that the potential threat of heavy rainfall leading to increased E. coli levels presents one of the most significant challenges for the Paris Olympics.

It’s important to note that E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in your gut, urinary tract, and other parts of your body.

Notably, the Surfrider Foundation Europe, an environmental and educational charity, raised concerns about elevated bacteria levels in river Seine. According to the foundation, out of 14 samples collected at the Alexandre III Bridge over six months, only one showed acceptable water quality.

However, both the Ville de Paris and the Olympic organizers maintain that the samples used in this study were obtained before the implementation of major initiatives specifically aimed at improving water quality in the river.

“We can postpone for rainy conditions” - Paris Olympics 2024 president

Tony Estanguet spoke at the SportAccord conference in Birmingham. When asked about the potential threat of E. coli bacteria, he said:

“We are working hard on it; you know it’s one of the bigger challenges.

“When we decided to have this competition in the Seine we knew it will be a big challenge but with the authorities, there is a big programme of investment and, when we talk about legacy, this project is fantastic.

“And we are still confident that the triathlon will be based in the Seine because we have contingency plans. We can postpone for rainy conditions. Because it’s programmed at the beginning of the Games we can wait for better conditions. So we are confident that it will be possible to use the Seine.”

Furthermore, Estanguet conveyed there was no alternative location if Paris was hit with particularly heavy rainfall.

Estanguet concluded his conference in confidence that the presence of 45,000 police officers on duty and the implementation of a special security cordon would ensure the successful execution of a spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine, amid security concerns.