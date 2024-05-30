Paris Olympics 2024: World's first carbon zero hockey turf to be used at the mega event

Paris Olympics 2024 organizers have developed a unique turf for the upcoming hockey games at the mega event in Paris. All the hockey matches in the Paris event will be played on the world’s first carbon-zero turf.

Interestingly, the carbon-zero turf is made from 80% sugarcane and manufactured using electricity, signifying low emissions and energy efficiency to have a lesser impact on the environment.

Importantly, the turf requires less water for irrigation than the traditional synthetic ones, aligning with global efforts to conserve water resources.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has firmly committed to making hockey a globally sustainable sport, with the Paris Olympics 2024 representing another significant step taken towards achieving this goal.

The initial steps involved a steady reduction in water usage. Notably, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, 39% less water was used for optimal performance than the turf used in Rio only four years earlier.

Innovative Poligras Paris GT Zero to be used in Paris Olympics 2024

At the Olympic Games Paris 2024, hockey will be played on the innovative ‘Poligras Paris GT zero’ hockey turf, setting new standards for sustainability in sports surfaces.

“Developed by Sport Group and installed in Paris by Polytan, this advanced turf is the world’s first carbon-zero hockey turf, aligning with the Paris Olympics 2024’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” the FIH statement read on May 29, Wednesday.

This eco-friendly turf doesn’t compromise performance. Athletes can expect the same high-quality playability, ball speed, and consistency that Poligras surfaces are known for, having been trusted at eight Olympic Games and numerous World Cup games.

The Paris Olympics Hockey event aims to showcase that sustainability and top-tier athletic performance can go hand-in-hand.

The introduction of Polytan’s ‘Poligras Paris GT zero’ at the Paris Olympics marks a significant advancement in sustainable hockey technology.

As FIH’s long-term aim is to prioritize sustainability with renewable resources with very little environmental impact, this new turf not only supports elite athletic performance but also sets a precedent for future hockey games.

With this innovative step, the Paris Olympics 2024 hockey event aims to leave a lasting legacy