Paris Paralympics 2024: 13 Indian para-shuttlers qualify for the upcoming event in different categories

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), a total of 13 Indian para-shuttlers have secured their spots for the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024, which is scheduled to start on August 28 and conclude on September 8. The Indian para-shuttlers will be a part of nine different categories in the badminton competition at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Among the qualified para-shuttlers are reigning Paralympic gold medalist Krishna Sagar in the SH6 category, SL4 category silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj and SL3 category bronze medalist Manoj Sarkar.

It’s important to note that a total of 120 para-shuttlers (60 men and 60 women) will be competing from 31 National Paralympic Committees, having qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024. These 120 qualified para-shuttlers will lock horns in 16 different events (12 singles and four doubles) according to the BWF statement on Wednesday, June 5.

For the forthcoming Paris Paralympics 2024, there are three new events added to the program namely the Women’s Singles Standing Lower 3 (WS SL3), the Women’s Singles Short Stature 6 (WS SH6), and the Mixed Doubles Short Stature 6 (XD SH6).

Athletes from Austria, Belgium, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Nigeria, and the USA will be competing for the first time in Paralympic Badminton competitions. These events are scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 2 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena with its mid-size capacity of 8000 seats in Paris, France.

India secured four medals in badminton in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Pramod Bhagat secured the gold medal in SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze medal in the same class.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj settled for the silver medal in the SL4 class while Krishna Sagar bagged the gold medal in the SH6 class.

Indian para-shuttlers who have qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024

Men's singles SH6:

Krishna Nagar; Sivarajan Solaimalai

Men's singles SL3:

Kumar Nitesh; Manoj Sarkar

Women's singles SL3:

Manasi Girishchandra Joshi; Mandeep Kaur

Men's singles SL4:

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj; Sukant Kadam; Tarun

Women's singles SL4:

Palak Kohli

Women's singles SU5:

Thulasimathi Murugesan; Manisha Ramadass

Women's singles SH6:

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5:

Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan; Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SH6:

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.