Paris Paralympics 2024 High Jump: Nishad Kumar excels with a silver medal finish; Rampal Chahar finishes 7th

India's celebrated para-high jumper, Nishad Kumar, has done it yet again with a silver medal finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Kumar won the silver, finishing with a season best jump of 2.04m in the men's high jump finals (T47), on September 1.

By doing so, Kumar has now won consecutive Paralympic medals. The 24-year-old had clinched the silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as well. The star Indian para-athlete looked confident from the get go at Stade de France.

Nishad hardly looked like he was suffering from any nerves, as he went about his business with immense focus. He started with clearing 1.95m on his very first attempt. Kumar then continued to impress with a 2.00m clearance in the first go. For the longest duration, the Indian jumper seemed set to win gold.

However, Nishad Kumar eventually had to settle for a silver medal finish after missing all three of his attempts at 2.08m. He was narrowly beaten by Roderick Townsend of the USA, who cleared 2.06m on his first attempt and won the gold with a best of 2.12m. Russia's Georgii Margiev finished third with a best of 2.00m.

Although the Himachal-born star would be incredibly proud of his achievement, he did look distraught at having not won the gold.

Rampal Chahar does well with a personal best high jump record but finishes 7th

Rampal Chahar would have surely dreamt of finishing on the podium at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Despite not winning a medal, he would be returning home on a positive note. Chahar achieved a personal best of 1.95 m and finished 7th in the T47 category of the men's high jump finals.

Chahar's personal best of 1.95 m is a significant achievement that would make him and his coaching team feel better. Given his potential, a podium finish seemed within reach. However, the Indian jumper failed in all three of his attempts at clearing 1.98m.

