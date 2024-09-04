Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 7 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, September 4

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics enter the seventh day, the Indian contingent will be looking to add to their growing medal tally on Wednesday, September 4. With podium spots up for grabs in several events across sports, India’s para-shooters, para-archers, para-lifters, and para-athletes will all be ready to make their mark.

In para-shooting, all eyes will be on Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal, who will compete in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. This event holds a special place in India's para-sport history, as it was the scene of a stunning 1-2 finish by Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. With expectations running high, Nihal and Rudransh will need to deliver under pressure to emulate their predecessors' achievements.

India’s biggest hopes in archery rest on the shoulders of Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Harvinder Singh. Competing in the men’s individual open recurve event, Singh will look to better his previous performance and aim for a higher spot on the podium.

Trending

Para-athletics is where some of India’s other medal prospects lie. Reigning world champion Sachin Khilari is a leading contender in the men’s shot put F46 event. Similarly, Simran Sharma, another reigning world champion, will compete in the women’s 400m T12 event.

In the men’s club throw F51 event, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar Saroha, and Dharambir will be hoping to contribute to India’s medal haul. Meanwhile, Amisha Rawat will compete in the women’s shot put F46 event, where she will look to deliver a strong performance.

India’s powerlifting hopes lie with Sakina Khatun in the women’s 45kg category and Paramjeet Kumar in the men’s 49kg category.

In para-table tennis, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Bhavina Patel faces a tough challenge as she goes up against defending champion Zhou Ying of China in the Women’s Singles WS4 quarterfinals. This highly anticipated clash will be a rematch of the Tokyo final, where Ying emerged victorious.

While India may not be among the medal favorites in para-cycling, Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya will represent the nation in the men’s and women’s time trials, respectively.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 7 schedule and timings in IST (September 4)

Para Cycling

Men’s Time Trial C2 Finals, Arshad Shaik, 11:57 AM. Venue: Pont Alexandre III

Women’s Time Trial C1-C3 Finals, Jyoti Gaderiya, 12:32 PM. Venue: Pont Alexandre III

Para Shooting

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal, 1:00 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Finals—Subject to Qualification, 3:45 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

Para Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F46 Finals: Sachin Khilari, Md. Yasser, Rohit Kumar, 1:35 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat SP/Club

Women’s Shot Put F46 Finals, Amisha Rawat, 3:17 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat SP/Club

Men’s Club Throw F51 Final: Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar Saroha, 10:50 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat CT/Club

Women’s 100m T12 Round 1: Simran Sharma, 11:03 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat T12/Club

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Individual WS4 Quarterfinals: Bhavina Patel vs. Zhou Ying (China), 2:15 PM. Venue: South Paris Arena

Para Powerlifting

Men’s 49kg Finals—Paramjeet Kumar, 3:30 PM. Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Women’s 45kg Final: Sakina Khatun, 8:30 PM. Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Para Archery

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Round of 32: Harvinder Singh vs. Tseng Lung-Hui (Taipei), 5:49 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Round of 16—Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 6:40 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals—Harvinder Singh vs. TBD (Subject to Qualification), 9:00 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinals—Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 10:08 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match: Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 10:57 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Final: Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 11:14 PM. Venue: Invalides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback