Paris Paralympics 2024 medal count Day 4: Updated gold, bronze & silver medal tally for all countries

China has firmly established its dominance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, leading the medal tally with an impressive total of 71 medals. The Chinese athletes have excelled across various events, securing 33 golds, 27 silvers, and 11 bronzes.

Great Britain follows in second place with a strong showing of 43 medals. The British contingent has captured 23 golds, the second-highest tally after China, alongside 12 silver and 8 bronze medals.

The United States stands in third place, amassing a total of 27 medals. American athletes have brought home 8 golds, 11 silvers, and 8 bronzes. Brazil, with an identical total of 27 medals, occupies the fourth position. The South American nation has secured 8 golds, 4 silvers, and an impressive 15 bronze medals.

Although Brazil matches the United States in total medals in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally, their lower silver medal count has placed them just behind.

Paris Paralympics 2024 hosts France rounds out the top five with a total of 26 medals. The French athletes have won 6 golds, 9 silvers, and 11 bronzes.

India is positioned at 27th in the Paris Paralympics 2024 tally with a total of 7 medals. The nation’s tally includes 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 4 bronzes.

Nishad Kumar recently added to India's medal count by winning silver in the men’s high jump T47 final. Earlier, Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event, contributing to India's overall success.

India's medal journey at the Paris Paralympics 2024 began with Avani Lekhara capturing the country’s first gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, where Mona Agarwal also earned a bronze.

Subsequently, Manish Narwal won a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Rubina Francis claimed a bronze medal in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event.

How did India perform at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 4?

India's Day 4 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics was a mix of highs and lows, with a standout performance from Nishad Kumar. Nishad secured a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 final, clearing 2.04m but just missing 2.08m. His effort brought India its seventh medal at these Games, adding another proud moment to the nation’s campaign.

Preethi Pal also made her mark by winning bronze in the women’s 200m T35 event, clocking a personal best of 30.01 seconds. She finished behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo, but her performance was nothing short of impressive.

In para badminton, it was a day of mixed results. Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli exited in the quarterfinals, but Manisha Ramadass kept India’s hopes alive by reaching the women’s singles SU5 semifinals. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also made it to the semifinals in the SH6 category but fell short in a tough match.

On the shooting front, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu couldn't make the cut for the finals in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 category, which was a bit of a disappointment. Meanwhile, in para archery, Rakesh Kumar had a strong run, making it to the semifinals in the men’s individual compound open, but narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

Bhavinaben Patel brought some cheer in para table tennis by advancing to the semifinals in the women’s singles WS4 category with a dominant win, though Sonalben Patel’s journey ended in the round of 16.

