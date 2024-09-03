Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: Updated Gold, Bronze & Silver Medal Tally for all countries after Day 5

The People's Republic of China continues to sit at the top of the Paris Paralympics 2024 with 85 medals (42 gold, 29 silver, and 14 bronze). They won nine golds, three silvers, and as many bronzes on Monday, September 2.

Great Britain retained the second position in the medal tally with 53 medals. They have earned 29 gold medals, 14 silver and 10 bronze so far.

Meanwhile, the USA (42) and Brazil (37) stayed third and fourth, respectively. The USA added 15 medals to their total, while Brazil added 10. On Monday, the United States won five golds, eight silvers, and two bronze medals, while Brazil won four golds, as many silvers, and three bronze.

Similarly, France won eight medals (five gold, one silver and two bronze) to hold the fifth position in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally. Australia won seven medals to reclaim the sixth position with eight gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.

Italy (28) and the Netherlands (14) switched their places in the medals tally. Italy won 10 medals to secure the seventh spot, while the Netherlands added four to their account. Similarly, Uzbekistan retained the ninth spot with 14 medals (six gold, four silver, and four bronze) after winning three medals on the fifth day.

Ukraine is placed 10th in the leaderboard with 35 medals (five gold, 12 silver, and 18 bronze), while Japan and Spain follow the next two spots with 18 and 22 medals, respectively.

Switzerland has won seven medals, including four gold, while the Republic of Korea has three gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.

India jumped from 27th spot to 15th after securing eight medals on Monday, including two gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Who won medals for India on Day 5 at the Paris Paralympics 2024?

Sumit Antil and Nitesh Kumar secured gold medals in javelin and badminton, respectively, at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India also earned silver medals from Yogesh Kathuniya in Men’s Discus Throw F56 (Para Athletics), Thulasimathi Murugesan in Women’s Singles SU5 (Para Badminton), and Suhas Yathiraj in the Men’s SL4 (Para Badminton).

Manisha Ramadass in Women’s Singles SU5 (Para Badminton), and the archery duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won bronze medals for India.

