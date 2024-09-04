Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: Updated Gold, Bronze & Silver Medal Tally for all countries after Day 6

China are currently the table toppers of the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally with 115 medals. They bagged 10 gold, 10 silver, and eight bronze on Tuesday, September 3.

Great Britain are still holding the second position in the table with 61 medals. They won one gold, three silver and as many bronzes. Similarly, United States of America are placed third, having won 20 gold, 22 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Brazil also remained fourth with 14 gold, 11 silver, and 23 bronze. France held the fifth spot with 38 medals after winning two silver and as many bronze on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Italy (35) climbed from seventh to sixth spot after winning three gold, one silver, and four bronze medals on day six. Ukraine also jumped from 10th to eighth spot with 45 medals. They won four gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Australia dropped from sixth to ninth position with 33 medals (nine gold, nine silver and 15 bronze). Similarly, Netherlands (18) also slipped from eighth to ninth spot after four medals on the sixth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Uzbekistan also moved one position down to claim the 10th spot. Meanwhile, Spain (25) moved from 12th to 11th after winning three medals on Tuesday and Japan dropped to 12th with 19 medals.

Switzerland (9) and Republic of Korea (19) retained the next two spots while Germany secured the 15th spot with 19 medals (four gold, five silver and 10 bronze).

On the other hand, India descended from 15th to 19th position in the medal tally. They secured two silver and three bronze medals on Tuesday, and took their tally to 20 with three golds.

Who won medals for India on Day 6 at the Paris Paralympics 2024?

Sharad Kumar claimed silver in the Men's High Jump T63 final at the Paris Paralympics, improving from his bronze during the Tokyo Paralympics. Similarly, Thangavelu Mariyappan also added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the same event, marking his third Paralympic medal.

In the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final, Ajeet Singh secured silver with a late throw, while Sundar Singh Gurjar earned bronze, repeating his Tokyo success. Meanwhile, Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze in the women's 400m T20 event.

