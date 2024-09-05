Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Archery: Harvinder Singh shines bright with a gold medal triumph in men's individual recurve open  

Harvinder Singh has brought immense pride and joy to the country by becoming the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic gold. Harvinder left everyone amazed at Paris Paralympics 2024 with his dominant performance in the men's individual recurve open gold medal match on September 4.

Singh went up against Lukasz Ciszek of Poland in the all-important clash in Paris. The Indian star was at his absolute best in the final at Invalides and never looked in any trouble. Harvinder was in his element right from the word go as he asserted his dominance.

He won the first set 28-24 to take a 2-0 lead. The 33-year-old then continued on his merry ways as he clinched the second set 28-27. Singh could sense a historic win as he started the final set with confidence. There was nothing Lukasz could do to pose a challenge as the Indian won the third set 29-25.

Harvinder Singh went on the win the match 6-0, thus stamping his class and authority.

Harvinder Singh goes on an unbelievable run to clinch the coveted gold in Paris

Harvinder Singh has put up arguably one of the best campaigns that an Indian para-athlete has had at the Paralympics. After finishing 9th in the ranking round Harvinder went on to win four consecutive matches on the same day to make it into the final.

He started off his day with a 7-3 win in his round of 32 match. He followed it up with another sensational win in the round of 16 winning it 6-2. Up next was the quarterfinal against Hector Julio Ramirez of Columbia. Singh clinched the clash 6-2. The Haryana-born para-archer then put up a sensational show in the semifinal.

Harvinder won his match against Iran’s Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri of Iran 7-3 before triumphing in the final to cap off a brilliant campaign.

