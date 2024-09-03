Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Archery: Pooja Jatyan knocked out after losing to Wu Chunyan in women's individual recurve open quarterfinal

India's para-archer Pooja Jatyan has been knocked out of the Paris Paralympics 2024 after losing the women's individual recurve open quarter-final on September 3. Pooja went up against Chunyan Wu of China at the Invalides in Paris. After taking a 4-0 lead in the beginning, Pooja would be gutted by her defeat.

Jatyan got off to a flyer with a perfect 10 in her first shot of the first set. She continued to impress with nines in two of her remaining shots. Pooja won the first set 28-23 and took a 2-0 lead in the contest. The second set was all level after both archers took two shots each.

However, the Indian excelled under pressure with a brilliant 10 in the third shot. With Chunyan only registering a seven, Jatyan clinched the second set 25-24 to take a dominating 4-0 lead. The 26-year-old was on the verge of a victory, but, it all went downhill from there.

The third set started with both participants scoring equal after their respective two shots. But, a disappointing seven in her third attempt, saw Pooja lose the third set 27-28.

Pooja Jatyan gives away an early advantage to finish with a heartbreak in Paris

Jatyan's downfall continued in the fourth set. She recorded scores of nine, eight, and seven in her three shots. On the other hand, Wu Chunyan registered scores of 10, 9, and 8 to take the set 27-24. A brilliant turnaround by Chunyan had the match levelled at 4-4.

Pooja Jatyan scored nine in her first shot in the final, while her opponent shot eight. However, with a seven in her next shot, the Indian started to trail. Chunyan scored a perfect 10 in the last shot, while Jatyan could only score a nine.

The quarter-final ended with Wu Chunyan taking the final set 27-24 and winning the quarter-final by a 6-4 margin.

Pooja Jatyan ended her campaign with a loss that will haunt her for a long time. However, she was impressive in the lead-up to the quarter-final, having won her round of 16 clash against Yagmur Sengul 6-0.

