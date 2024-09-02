Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Archery: Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar clinches bronze for India in mixed team compound open event

The Indian para-archery mixed team comprising Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched a bronze medal in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-archery mixed team compound open event on Monday.

Team India defeated Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina in a thrilling bronze medal match at the Invalides Esplanade in Paris, winning the game by a tight margin of 156-155.

The result will delight veteran para-archer Rakesh Kumar, who earlier missed a bronze medal in the men’s individual compound event, and teenage para-archery prodigy Sheetal Devi.

This is the second major tournament medal clinched by the mixed team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, who also won a silver medal in the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

How was Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar’s Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Archery mixed team journey?

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar had a perfect start in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-archery mixed team compound open event, winning their quarter-final match against Indonesia in a dominant display of skill and determination.

The Indian para-archery duo completely outplayed their opponents Teodora Audi, Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang, winning the match by 154-143.

However, the semi-final match against Iran proved too far for the Indian para-archery mixed team. In the nail-biting contest against Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori, the contest was tied 152-152.

The Indian camp thought they had won when Nori’s final shot seemed to fall short of the required 10*, but the score was upgraded after a recheck.

In the ensuing shoot-off, Hemmati opened the round with an absolutely perfect 10* that landed about 1mm to the center point. From then, despite scoring two 10*, India lost the match by virtue of being further away from the center.

However, with their win against a strong Italian side on Monday, the Indian team ensured they had something to show after their strong performances in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-archery mixed team event.

