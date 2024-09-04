Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Ajeet Singh claims silver, Sundar Singh clinches bronze in men’s javelin F46 final; Rinku finishes 5th

Indian para-athletes Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar both earned spots on the podium in the men’s javelin F46 finals at the Paris Paralympics 2024, held at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Ajeet secured a well-deserved silver medal, while Sundar clinched bronze, showcasing India's strength in para-athletics. Rinku, the third Indian competitor in the event, also performed admirably, finishing fifth.The gold medal went to Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez, who led the competition with a throw of 66.14m in the second round.

Ajeet opened with a solid attempt of 59.80m, followed by 60.53m in his second throw. Continuing to improve, he threw 62.33m in his third round and 60.47m in the fourth.

However, it was in the fifth round that Ajeet delivered his best performance of the day, launching the javelin 65.62m, a personal best, which secured him the second spot on the podium in the Paris Paralympics 2024 men’s javelin F46 final. His sixth and final attempt, was marked defaulted.

Sundar Singh Gurjar, the world record-holder, started strong with a throw of 62.92m, followed by 61.75m in the second round. The third attempt was a foul, but Sundar rebounded brilliantly with a season-best throw of 64.96m in the fourth round, which earned him the bronze medal in the Paris Paralympics 2024 men’s javelin F46 final. His final two attempts, however, were fouls, preventing him from challenging for the gold.

Rinku, while not reaching the podium, delivered a commendable performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 men’s javelin F46 final, particularly in his final throw. His series began with a 57.34m throw, followed by a foul in the second round.

He managed 60.58m in his third attempt but faced challenges with consistency, fouling again in the fourth and fifth rounds. However, Rinku ended on a high note, achieving his best throw of 61.58m in the sixth round, securing a respectable fifth-place finish.

Paris Paralympics 2024 men’s javelin F46 final results

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - Cuba - 1st: 63.63m, 2nd: 66.14m, 3rd: 64.47m, 4th: 62.48m, 5th: Foul, 6th: Retired - Final: 66.14m - Gold Medal Ajeet Singh - India - 1st: 59.80m, 2nd: 60.53m, 3rd: 62.33m, 4th: 60.47m, 5th: 65.62m, 6th: Foul - Final: 65.62m - Silver Medal Sundar Singh Gurjar - India - 1st: 62.92m, 2nd: 61.75m, 3rd: Foul, 4th: 64.96m, 5th: Foul, 6th: Foul - Final: 64.96m - Bronze Medal Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - Mexico - 1st: 57.63m, 2nd: 55.55m, 3rd: 59.12m, 4th: 58.68m, 5th: 61.65m, 6th: Foul - Final: 61.65m Rinku - India - 1st: 57.34m, 2nd: Foul, 3rd: 60.58m, 4th: Foul, 5th: Foul, 6th: 61.58m - Final: 61.58m Shunya Takahashi - Japan - 1st: 59.28m, 2nd: Foul, 3rd: 59.76m, 4th: Foul, 5th: 58.31m, 6th: Foul - Final: 59.76m Akihiro Yamazaki - Japan - 1st: 57.67m, 2nd: 53.87m, 3rd: 55.48m, 4th: 51.35m, 5th: 54.85m, 6th: 56.89m - Final: 57.67m Maksims Raivo - Latvia - 1st: 47.34m, 2nd: 46.45m, 3rd: Foul, 4th: 44.88m, 5th: 47.54m, 6th: 45.77m - Final: 47.54m Jutomu Kollie - Liberia - 1st: Foul, 2nd: 32.31m, 3rd: Retired, 4th: -, 5th: -, 6th: - - Final: 32.31m

