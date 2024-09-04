Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Amisha Rawat finishes 14th in women's F46 shot put final

Indian para athlete Amisha Rawat's journey at the Paris Paralympics 2024 concluded with a 14th-place finish in the women's F46 shot put final. Despite the stiff competition, Amisha managed to record a personal best (PB) of 9.25m on her first attempt.

However, this distance wasn’t enough to secure Amisha Rawat a spot in the top rankings. Her subsequent throws measured 8.72m and 9m, respectively, were all below par to get her a podium finish.

At the top of the podium, Noelle Malkamaki of the United States delivered a stellar performance, setting a new world record with a throw of 14.06m. Malkamaki dominated the field from start to finish, showing remarkable strength and skill with four of her throws surpassing the 13.50m mark.

Trending

Ukraine's Mariia Shpatkivska claimed the silver medal, setting a new Asian record (AR) with a best throw of 12.35m. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Holly Robinson secured the bronze medal with a distance of 11.88m, showing determination and persistence after recovering from a foul in her first attempt.

Paris Paralympics 2024 women's F46 shot put final results:

Noelle Malkamaki - United States of America (USA) - 14.06m (WR) Mariia Shpatkivska - Ukraine (UKR) - 12.35m (AR) Holly Robinson - New Zealand (NZL) - 11.88m Yukiko Saito - Japan (JPN) - 11.61m Suzana Nahirnei - Brazil (BRA) - 11.43m Jihen Azaiez - Tunisia (TUN) - 11.01m (AR) Katie Pegg - Canada (CAN) - 10.72m Zhang Jiamin - People's Republic of China (CHN) - 10.66m Roziyakhon Ergasheva - Uzbekistan (UZB) - 9.96m (SB) Saska Sokolov - Serbia (SRB) - 9.39m Eivyde Vainauskaite - Lithuania (LTU) - 9.33m Shahinakhon Yigitalieva - Uzbekistan (UZB) - 9.32m Ishona Charles - Grenada (GRN) - 9.30m (PB) Amisha Rawat - India (IND) - 9.25m (PB) Kim Marie Vaske - Germany (GER) - 9.04m

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback