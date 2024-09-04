Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Amisha Rawat finishes 14th in women's F46 shot put final

Modified Sep 04, 2024 17:38 IST
Amisha Rawat in action, Image by JNU website
Amisha Rawat in action (Image by JNU website)

Indian para athlete Amisha Rawat's journey at the Paris Paralympics 2024 concluded with a 14th-place finish in the women's F46 shot put final. Despite the stiff competition, Amisha managed to record a personal best (PB) of 9.25m on her first attempt.

However, this distance wasn’t enough to secure Amisha Rawat a spot in the top rankings. Her subsequent throws measured 8.72m and 9m, respectively, were all below par to get her a podium finish.

At the top of the podium, Noelle Malkamaki of the United States delivered a stellar performance, setting a new world record with a throw of 14.06m. Malkamaki dominated the field from start to finish, showing remarkable strength and skill with four of her throws surpassing the 13.50m mark.

Ukraine's Mariia Shpatkivska claimed the silver medal, setting a new Asian record (AR) with a best throw of 12.35m. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Holly Robinson secured the bronze medal with a distance of 11.88m, showing determination and persistence after recovering from a foul in her first attempt.

Paris Paralympics 2024 women's F46 shot put final results:

  1. Noelle Malkamaki - United States of America (USA) - 14.06m (WR)
  2. Mariia Shpatkivska - Ukraine (UKR) - 12.35m (AR)
  3. Holly Robinson - New Zealand (NZL) - 11.88m
  4. Yukiko Saito - Japan (JPN) - 11.61m
  5. Suzana Nahirnei - Brazil (BRA) - 11.43m
  6. Jihen Azaiez - Tunisia (TUN) - 11.01m (AR)
  7. Katie Pegg - Canada (CAN) - 10.72m
  8. Zhang Jiamin - People's Republic of China (CHN) - 10.66m
  9. Roziyakhon Ergasheva - Uzbekistan (UZB) - 9.96m (SB)
  10. Saska Sokolov - Serbia (SRB) - 9.39m
  11. Eivyde Vainauskaite - Lithuania (LTU) - 9.33m
  12. Shahinakhon Yigitalieva - Uzbekistan (UZB) - 9.32m
  13. Ishona Charles - Grenada (GRN) - 9.30m (PB)
  14. Amisha Rawat - India (IND) - 9.25m (PB)
  15. Kim Marie Vaske - Germany (GER) - 9.04m

हिन्दी