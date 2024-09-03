Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Bhagyashree Jadhav finishes fifth in women's F34 shotput final

India's Bhagyashree Jadhav put forth a commendable effort in the women's Shot Put F34 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, finishing in fifth place with a throw of 7.28 meters. The 39-year-old, who proudly bore the Indian flag during the opening ceremony, had previously secured a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Although she fell short of the podium by just 0.52 meters, missing out on the bronze medal won by Morocco's Saida Amoudi, her performance remains inspiring.

Her journey includes a seventh-place finish at the Tokyo Paralympics and a silver medal in the F34 shot put event at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe, Japan. Her perseverance and continuous improvement were evident once again as she competed against some of the world’s best athletes in Paris.

Trending

In the intense competition at Stade de France, Bhagyashree Jadhav was the third athlete to throw. She began with a solid first throw, reaching a distance of 7.05 meters. This initial performance set a promising tone for the event. The competition was fierce, with athletes from various countries vying for the top spots. Australia’s Dayna Crees, who threw a personal best of 6.30 meters, and Morocco’s Saida Amoudi were among the early competitors.

Jadhav’s second attempt saw a marked improvement as she recorded a throw of 7.23 meters. However, her third throw dipped to 6.42 meters, and her fourth attempt reached 6.90 meters. Despite these fluctuations, she remained focused, knowing she had two more attempts to secure a better result.

It was in her final throw that Jadhav achieved her personal best for the day, with a throw of 7.28 meters. At this point, she was placed second in the rankings. However, the competition intensified as other athletes made their mark.

China’s Lijuan Zou, the world record holder, was in remarkable form, delivering throws of 8.95 meters in her first and third attempts. Zou's best throw of 9.14 meters on her fifth attempt ultimately secured her the gold medal, with a performance just 0.4 meters shy of the Paralympic record.

As the event progressed, Bhagyashree Jadhav was temporarily in third place. However, with Poland’s Lucyna Kornobis throwing a personal best of 8.33 meters and China's Caiyun Zou 7.52 meters, Jadhav was pushed to the fifth spot.

Final Standings and Results: Lijuan Zou bags Gold, Lucyna Kornobys and Saida Amoudi take home Silver and Bronze respectively, Bhagyashree Jadhav finishes fifth

The Women’s Shot Put F34 final ended with some extraordinary performances, particularly from the Chinese athletes. Lijuan Zou won the gold medal with a commanding throw of 9.14 meters, while Poland’s Lucyna Kornobis secured the silver with a throw of 8.33 meters.

Saida Amoudi of Morocco took the bronze with her best attempt of 7.80 meters. Bhagyashree Jadhav’s throw of 7.28 meters earned her the fifth position.

Final Rankings:

1. China - Lijuan Zou - 9.14 meters

2. Poland - Lucyna Kornobis - 8.33 meters

3. Morocco - Saida Amoudi - 7.80 meters

4. China - Caiyun Zou - 7.52 meters

5. India - Bhagyashree Jadhav - 7.28 meters

6. Germany - Charleen Kosche - 7.22 meters

7. Tunisia - Sawsen Ben Mbarek - 6.93 meters

8. Saudi Arabia - Sarah Aljumaah - 6.72 meters

9. Australia - Dayna Crees - 6.30 meters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback