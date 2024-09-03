Indian para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji delivered a remarkable performance to secure a bronze medal in the women's 400m - T20 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. As the reigning world champion, she was among the favorites, and lived up to expectations by earning a place on the podium.

Deepthi set the tone for her success in the heats, where she topped Heat 1 with an impressive timing of 55.45 seconds, securing her spot in the final.

In the final, Deepthi Jeevanji exploded off the blocks, taking an early lead. However, as the race progressed, she faced stiff competition in the closing meters. Despite fading slightly towards the end, her determination shone through as she managed to edge past Breanna Clark of the United States, the reigning champion, to claim the bronze medal.

Deepthi's final time of 55.82 seconds placed her third, behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar, who won gold with a personal best of 55.16 seconds, and Türkiye's Aysel Onder, who secured silver with a time of 55.23 seconds.

Women's 400m - T20 final results

Yuliia Shuliar - Ukraine - 55.16s - Gold Aysel Onder - Türkiye - 55.23s - Silver Deepthi Jeevanji - India - 55.82s - Bronze Breanna Clark - United States of America - 56.43s Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina - Venezuela - 57.18s Lizanshela Angulo - Ecuador - 57.90s Antonia Keyla da Silva Barros - Brazil - 58.34s Telaya Blacksmith - Australia - 59.37s

Looking at Deepthi Jeevanji's other achievements

Deepthi Jeevanji, from the small village of Kalleda in Warangal district, Telangana, has become a standout figure in Indian para-athletics. Her journey reached new heights at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where she not only won gold in the 400m T20 event but also set a new Asian Para and Games record with an incredible time of 56.69 seconds.

Her winning streak didn’t stop there. At the All India Inter University Championships in Bhubaneswar, she took home gold medals in both the 100m and 200m events. Then, in May 2024, Deepthi wowed the world at the Para Athletic World Championships in Kobe, Japan. She broke the world record in the 400m T20 category, clocking 55.06 seconds, a time that eclipsed the previous record of 55.12 seconds set by Breanna Clark from the USA.

During the qualifying rounds in Japan, Deepthi set a new Asian record with a time of 56.18 seconds, securing her spot in the final and earning a quota for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She also made her mark at the Indian U20 Federation Cup in Nadiad, finishing second in the 100m Category F event.

