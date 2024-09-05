Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Dharambir, Pranav claim gold and silver medals respectively in men's club throw F51 final; Amit finishes 10th

India delivered a stunning performance in the Men's Club Throw F51 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, securing a remarkable double-podium finish. Dharambir clinched the nation's fifth gold medal at this edition of the Paralympics with an impressive throw of 34.92 meters, setting a new Asian Record. His fellow Indian competitor, Pranav Soorma, grabbed the silver medal with a best throw of 34.59 meters.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the best day for the third Indian in the Paris Paralympics 2024, Amit Kumar Saroha, who finished last with a throw of 23.96 meters.

Dharambir's gold medal performance at the event didn't start smoothly, as his first three attempts were fouls. However, he showed incredible composure and determination in his fifth attempt, where he registered his record-breaking 34.92-meter throw. He followed this up with a solid 31.59-meter effort in his final attempt.

Pranav Soorma, the silver medalist, showed quite some consistency throughout the event. His first throw of 34.59 meters immediately placed him in medal contention, and though he couldn't surpass Dharambir's mark, his next attempts included throws of 34.19 meters and 34.50 meters.

Meanwhile, Serbia's Zeljko Dimitrijevic took the bronze with a throw of 34.18 meters, narrowly missing the silver medal by just 0.41 meters.

Unfortunately for Amit Kumar Saroha, despite his experience, his throws lacked the power to challenge the top contenders. After two fouls, his best effort was 23.96 meters, placing him at the bottom of the standings.

India's medal tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024 now stands at 24, including five golds, nine silvers, and 10 bronzes. This surpasses the country's previous best medal haul of 19 from Tokyo 2020.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Men's Club Throw F51 final results:

Dharambir - India - 34.92m - Gold (Asian Record) Pranav Soorma - India - 34.59m - Silver Zeljko Dimitrijevic - Serbia - 34.18m - Bronze Filip Graovac - Serbia - 32.21m Mario Santana Ramos Hernandez - Mexico - 31.76m Uladzislau Hryb - Neutral Paralympic Athletes - 31.69m Aleksandar Radisic - Serbia - 31.32m Marian Kureja - Slovakia - 29.30m Michal Enge - Czechia - 28.32m Amit Kumar - India - 23.96m

