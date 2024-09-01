Paris Paralympics 2024 Para badminton - Manisha, Nithya storm into women's singles semifinals; Palak, Mandeep succumb to defeats

In a day filled with intense action at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India saw mixed fortunes in para-badminton women's singles. Palak Kohli and Mandeep Kaur's medal hopes were dashed in the quarter-finals, while Manisha Ramadass and Nithya Sre Sivan kept the nation’s hopes alive by advancing to the semi-finals.

Manisha Ramadass was in top form as she cruised into the semifinals of the SU5 women’s singles event. Taking on Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko, Manisha showcased her prowess on the court with a commanding performance. The Indian para-shuttler clinched the match in straight sets, winning 21-13, 21-16 in just 30 minutes. Her ability to dominate rallies and execute precise smashes left Toyoda struggling to keep pace.

The victory sets the stage for an all-Indian semi-final clash between Manisha and her compatriot, Thulasimathi Murugesan, who also advanced in the same category.

Trending

In another thrilling encounter, Nithya Sre Sivan dominated her quarter-final match in the SH6 women’s singles category. Nithya took on Poland’s Oliwia Szmigiel and delivered an outstanding performance. She stormed through the first game, winning 21-4 in just eight minutes, and continued her dominance in the second game, wrapping it up 21-7.

Nithya’s win secured her a spot in the semi-finals, where she will aim to continue her winning streak and bring home a medal for India.

Mandeep Kaur, Palak Kohli’s Paralympics 2024 campaign ends in agony

While the day was filled with victories for India, it was not without disappointment. Palak Kohli, one of India’s most promising para shuttlers, faced a tough challenge in her quarterfinal match in the SL4 women’s singles category. Palak took on Indonesia’s Sadiyah Khalimatus and put up a valiant fight, but it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

In the first game at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Palak kept the scoreline close, with both players exchanging leads. However, Sadiyah’s experience and precision eventually gave her the edge, as she won the opening game 21-19. Despite Palak’s best efforts to stage a comeback in the second game, Sadiyah continued to dominate, extending her lead and ultimately winning 21-15.

Mandeep Kaur, also had a challenging outing in the women's singles SL3 quarter-final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where she was defeated by Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji in just 23 minutes. Mandeep was overpowered in the first set, losing 8-21, and was unable to recover in the second, succumbing 9-21 to her Nigerian opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback