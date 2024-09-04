Indian para cyclist Arshad Shaik faced a tough outing in the Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The event, which spanned a total distance of 14.1 km, saw Shaik finish in 11th place with a time of 25:20.11.

His intermediate split at the 5.8 km mark was 8:48.17, placing him in 11th position, a spot he maintained throughout the race. He finished 5:55.66 behind the winner, Alexandre Leaute, at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The competition at the Paris Paralympics 2024 was intense, with France’s Leaute dominating the field to win the gold medal with a time of 19:24.45. Belgium’s Ewoud Vromant followed closely, securing the silver medal with a time of 19:26.61, just 2.16 seconds behind Leaute. Australia's Darren Hicks completed the podium, taking home the bronze with a time of 19:40.08.

Greece's Nikolaos Papangelis finished fourth with a time of 20:12.32, while Great Britain's Matthew Robertson secured fifth place, clocking in at 20:52.15. The field saw strong performances from riders across the globe, including Israel Hilario Rimas of Peru, who finished sixth with a time of 21:28.46, and Uzbekistan's Golibbek Mirzoyarov, who came in seventh with a time of 21:46.11.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial Final results:

Alexandre Leaute (France) - 1st, 5.8 km: +4.14 (3rd), Finish: 19:24.45, Average Speed: 43.591 Ewoud Vromant (Belgium) - 2nd, 5.8 km: 6:55.85 (1st), Finish: +2.16, Average Speed: 43.511 Darren Hicks (Australia) - 3rd, 5.8 km: +3.05 (2nd), Finish: +15.63, Average Speed: 43.014 Nikolaos Papangelis (Greece) - 4th, 5.8 km: +14.00 (4th), Finish: +47.87, Average Speed: 41.870 Matthew Robertson (Great Britain) - 5th, 5.8 km: +51.81 (8th), Finish: +1:27.70, Average Speed: 40.538 Israel Hilario Rimas (Peru) - 6th, 5.8 km: +39.16 (6th), Finish: +2:04.01, Average Speed: 39.396 Golibbek Mirzoyarov (Uzbekistan) - 7th, 5.8 km: +48.26 (7th), Finish: +2:21.66, Average Speed: 38.863 Shota Kawamoto (Japan) - 8th, 5.8 km: +26.16 (5th), Finish: +2:25.84, Average Speed: 38.740 Telmo Pinao (Portugal) - 9th, 5.8 km: +1:00.54 (9th), Finish: +3:40.11, Average Speed: 36.661 Esteban Goddard Medica (Panama) - 10th, 5.8 km: +1:20.27 (10th), Finish: +4:37.10, Average Speed: 35.212 Arshad Shaik (India) - 11th, 5.8 km: +1:52.32 (11th), Finish: +5:55.66, Average Speed: 33.392

Jyoti Gaderiya finishes 16th in Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial at Paris Paralympics 2024

In the Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Jyoti Gaderiya finished 16th, recording a time of 30:00.16. Competing against a strong field, Gaderiya was +8:29.71 behind the event winner.

Germany’s Maike Hausberger secured the gold with a dominant performance, clocking 21:30.45 at an average speed of 38.163 km/h. Frances Brown of Great Britain earned silver, finishing 15.73 seconds behind with a time of 21:46.18. Sweden’s Anna Beck took bronze, crossing the line in 21:54.71, just 24.26 seconds off the top spot.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial Final results

Maike Hausberger (Germany) - 1st, Time: 21:30.45, Time Behind: +0.00 Frances Brown (Great Britain) - 2nd, Time: 21:46.18, Time Behind: +15.73 Anna Beck (Sweden) - 3rd, Time: 21:54.71, Time Behind: +24.26 Flurina Rigling (Switzerland) - 4th, Time: 21:55.01, Time Behind: +24.56 Daphne Schrager (Great Britain) - 5th, Time: 22:15.91, Time Behind: +45.46 Keiko Sugiura (Japan) - 6th, Time: 22:38.53, Time Behind: +1:08.08 Wang Xiaomei (People's Republic of China) - 7th, Time: 22:44.59, Time Behind: +1:14.14 Clara Brown (United States of America) - 8th, Time: 22:58.00, Time Behind: +1:27.55 Qian Wangwei (People's Republic of China) - 9th, Time: 23:14.63, Time Behind: +1:44.18 Daniela Carolina Munevar Florez (Colombia) - 10th, Time: 23:29.46, Time Behind: +1:59.01 Jamie Whitmore (United States of America) - 11th, Time: 23:57.57, Time Behind: +2:27.12 Richael Timothy (Ireland) - 12th, Time: 24:32.40, Time Behind: +3:01.95 Amanda Reid (Australia) - 13th, Time: 25:19.73, Time Behind: +3:49.28 Mel Pemble (Canada) - 14th, Time: 26:05.83, Time Behind: +4:35.38 Sabrina Custodia da Silva (Brazil) - 15th, Time: 27:04.65, Time Behind: +5:34.20 Jyoti Gaderiya (India) - 16th, Time: 30:00.16, Time Behind: +8:29.71

