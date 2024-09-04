Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Powerlifting: Parmjeet Kumar finishes eighth in Men's 49kg final

Parmjeet Kumar, one of India’s leading para powerlifters, entered the Para Powerlifting Men’s 49kg final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with high hopes. Known for his incredible strength and determination, Parmjeet has made significant contributions to para-sports, including becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships.

His journey as a flag bearer for India at the 2023 World Championships and a bronze medalist at the 2018 Asian Para Games exemplifies his dedication to the sport.

As Parmjeet Kumar took the stage in Paris, expectations were high. Competing against the world’s best, he knew the road to victory would be challenging. Despite a strong start, the competition would prove to be tough. His performance in the final, however, showcased his resilience, even as he faced some setbacks.

Parmjeet Kumar's performance in the final

Parmjeet began his campaign in the final with a confident first lift of 150kg, which he cleared with ease. The Indian powerlifter, who earned his spot among the world's elite, executed the lift with precision.

The successful attempt placed him in a good position as he prepared for his subsequent lifts, knowing that the competition would only get tougher as the weights increased.

For his second lift, Parmjeet decided to push his limits, increasing the weight to 157kg. There was a palpable sense of anticipation as he approached the barbell. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, the lift was unsuccessful.

Although he managed to hoist the weight, the barbell tilted slightly, leading the judges to mark the attempt as invalid. The setback was disappointing, but Parmjeet still had one more chance to improve his standing.

Determined to make a strong finish, Parmjeet opted to increase the weight further to 161kg for his third and final attempt. The pressure was immense, as this lift would determine his final position in the competition.

However, despite his valiant effort, Parmjeet was unable to complete the lift. The barbell proved too heavy, and he had to concede, nodding in acknowledgment of the challenge he had faced.

With one successful lift of 150kg, Parmjeet Kumar finished in eighth place overall.

Final standings and results

In a highly competitive field, Jordan’s Omar Qarada clinched the gold medal with an impressive lift of 181kg. He was closely followed by Turkey’s Ahmet Kayapinar, who secured the silver with a lift of 180kg. Vietnam’s Le Van Cong completed the podium, earning the bronze medal with a lift of 171kg.

Other notable performances included Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel, who lifted 162kg to finish in 4th place, and China’s Zheng Yu, who managed 161kg to secure 5th place. Parmjeet’s 8th-place finish, with a best lift of 150kg, placed him among the top athletes in the competition, a testament to his skill and perseverance in the face of formidable opponents.

Though Parmjeet Kumar did not secure a podium finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024, his journey and performance remain an inspiration to many.

Final Standings - Para Powerlifting Men's 49kg Final

Omar Qarada (Jordan) - 181 kg (Gold Medal)

Amet Kayapinar (Turkey) - 180 kg (Silver Medal)

Van Cong Le (Vietnam) - 171 kg (Bronze Medal)

Nándor Tunkel (Hungary) - 162 kg

Zheng Yu (China) - 161 kg

Axel Adelaide (France) - 160 kg

Abdullah Noorsaeed (Saudi Arabia) - 160 kg

Parmjeet Kumar (India) - 150 kg

Houssem Ayoub Beyour (Algeria) - 145 kg

