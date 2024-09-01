Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Shooting: Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu, Sriharsha Ramakrishna eliminated in mixed 10m air rifle prone qualifiers

After winning three medals in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-shooting events on Day 2, India’s campaign suffered a big setback as the para-shooting stars Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu, and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna failed to qualify to the finals of their respective categories’ in the mixed 10m air rifle prone events on Sunday.

Avani, who scripted para-shooting history on Friday by becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win back-to-back Paralympic gold medals, finished on a disappointing 11th position with a total score of 632.8 in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification event.

Sidhartha Babu, a national-level record holder in para-shooting, finished worse off in the 28th spot in the SH1 category, managing a total score of 628.3.

Sidhartha, who won a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Para Games with an Asian para-shooting record, would need to introspect about his poor performance in the qualification which saw him finish some way off the event topper, Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia (637.8).

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Shooting Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Full Results

Veronika Vadovicova (Slovakia) – 637.8 (Qualified) Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo (Spain) – 637.3 (Qualified) Iryna Shchetnik (Ukraine) – 636.9 (Qualified) Radoslav Malenovsky (Slovakia) – 636.0 (Qualified) Chutima Arunmat (Thailand) – 634.9 (Qualified) Matt Skelhon (Great Britain) – 634.8 (Qualified) Xie Huanyu (People's Republic of China) – 634.1 (Qualified) Jarkko Ilmari Mylly (Finland) – 633.8 (Qualified) Natascha Hiltrop (Germany) – 633.6 Kasper Lousdal (Denmark) – 633.1 Avani Lekhara (India) – 632.8 Erhan Coskuner (Türkiye) – 632.7 Tjark Liestmann (Germany) – 632.5 Zhong Yixin (People's Republic of China) – 632.3 Anton Zappelli (Australia) – 631.9 Yuliya Chernoy (Israel) – 631.7 Lee Yunri (Republic of Korea) – 631.3 Cedric Fevre (France) – 630.7 Jan Winther (Denmark) – 630.4 Atidet Intanon (Thailand) – 630.1 Neelam O'Neill (New Zealand) – 629.9 Saif Alnuaimi (United Arab Emirates) – 629.8 Kazuya Okada (Japan) – 629.4 Jorge Arcela (Peru) – 629.4 Maria Teresa Restrepo Rojas (Colombia) – 629.4 Milan Dinovic (Montenegro) – 629.3 Kevin Nguyen (United States of America) – 628.4 Sidhartha Babu (India) – 628.3 Obaid Aldahmani (United Arab Emirates) – 627.1 Csaba Rescsik (Hungary) – 626.5 Gregory Reid (New Zealand) – 626.4 Amanda Dybendal (Norway) – 625.5 Lee Yoojeong (Republic of Korea) – 625.3 Emilia Trzesniowska (Poland) – 624.4 Yerkin Gabbasov (Kazakhstan) – 624.3

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Shooting: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna finished 26th in the qualification round

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna, who was the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Paris at 44 years of age, also failed to qualify for the final round of the mixed 10m air rifle-prone SH2 event.

Making his debut in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-shooting events, Sriharsha could only manage a 26th-position finish in the qualification round with a total score of 630.2.

Dragan Ristic (Serbia) – 638.4 (Qualified) Anuson Chaichamnan (Thailand) – 637.5 (Qualified) Lee Cheoljae (Republic of Korea) – 637.1 (Qualified) Alexandre Augusto Galgani (Brazil) – 637.1 (Qualified) Roberto Lazzaro (Italy) – 636.9 (Qualified) Mika Mizuta (Japan) – 636.5 (Qualified) Tanguy de La Forest (France) – 636.5 (Qualified) Margarida Lapa (Portugal) – 636.4 (Qualified) Francek Gorazd Tirsek (Slovenia) – 636.3 Hakan Cevik (Türkiye) – 635.7 Vasyl Kovalchuk (Ukraine) – 635.6 Park Dongan (Republic of Korea) – 635.4 Dejan Jokic (Serbia) – 635.2 Gianluca Iacus (Italy) – 634.8 Ryan Cockbill (Great Britain) – 634.2 Tim Jeffery (Great Britain) – 633.8 Akiko Sega (Japan) – 633.7 Fernando Michelena Muguerza (Spain) – 633.5 Philip Jonsson (Sweden) – 633.5 Michael Johnson (New Zealand) – 633.3 Vitalii Plakushchyi (Ukraine) – 632.4 Vladimer Tchintcharauli (Georgia) – 632.4 Josef Pacher (Austria) – 631.8 Maria Laura Rodriguez Belvedere (Argentina) – 631.6 Bolo Triyanto (Indonesia) – 631.2 Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (India) – 630.2 Jazmin Almlie (United States of America) – 630.1 Nicole Haeusler (Switzerland) – 629.7 Kristina Funkova (Slovakia) – 629.5 Martin Soerlie-Rogne (Norway) – 628.9 Moritz Alexander Moebius (Germany) – 628.9 Pierre Guillaume-Sage (France) – 626.8 McKenna Geer (United States of America) – 626.4 Ayesha Almehairi (United Arab Emirates) – 626.4 Bruno Stov Kiefer (Brazil) – 622.3 Panagiotis Giannoukaris (Greece) – 618.4 Ayesha Alshamsi (United Arab Emirates) – 616.1

