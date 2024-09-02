Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Shooting: Nihal, Amir fail to qualify for men’s 25m pistol SH1 final

India’s hopes of clinching a fourth medal in para-shooting at the Paris Paralympics 2024 took a hit as Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat failed to qualify for the final round of the men’s 25m pistol SH1 event.

Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the qualification round for the men's 25m pistol SH1 at PARIS Paralympics on Monday.

Nihal Singh, a bronze medalist at the 2024 WSPS World Cup, scored 287 points in the precision round and 282 in the rapid round, finishing 11th with a total score of 569. Meanwhile, fellow Paralympic debutant Amir Ahmad Bhat scored 286 in the precision round and 282 in the rapid round, totaling 568 points.

The top eight shooters from the qualification round advanced to the finals, meaning both Nihal and Amir did not make the cut.

Despite the disappointing end to their Paris Paralympics 2024 para-shooting journey, both shooters can be proud that they have come close to the top 10 in the qualification table in their first Paralympic Games appearance.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Shooting Men’s 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Full Results

Kim Jungnam (Republic of Korea): 579-17x (291 Precision, 288 Rapid) Oleksii Denysiuk (Ukraine): 579-16x (285 Precision, 294 Rapid) Huang Xing (People's Republic of China): 576-20x (290 Precision, 286 Rapid) Yan Xiao Gong (United States of America): 573-10x (286 Precision, 287 Rapid) Park Sea Kyun (Republic of Korea): 572-17x (289 Precision, 283 Rapid) Olivera Nakovska-Bikova (North Macedonia): 571-9x (286 Precision, 285 Rapid) Szymon Sowinski (Poland): 571-7x (283 Precision, 288 Rapid) Yang Chao (People's Republic of China): 569-15x (283 Precision, 286 Rapid) Gaelle Edon (France): 569-14x (281 Precision, 288 Rapid) Nihal Singh (India): 569-7x (287 Precision, 282 Rapid) Amir Ahmad Bhat (India): 568-8x (286 Precision, 282 Rapid) Jakub Kosek (Czechia): 567-12x (283 Precision, 284 Rapid) Iryna Liakhu (Ukraine): 563-15x (283 Precision, 280 Rapid) Zivko Papaz (Serbia): 563-14x (286 Precision, 277 Rapid) Muharrem Korhan Yamac (Türkiye): 561-15x (278 Precision, 283 Rapid) Marco De La Rosa (United States of America): 559-10x (279 Precision, 280 Rapid) Romain Ramalingom Sellemoutou (France): 559-8x (279 Precision, 280 Rapid) Tomas Pesek (Czechia): 558-15x (286 Precision, 272 Rapid) Issy Bailey (Great Britain): 557-11x (276 Precision, 281 Rapid) Buster Antonsen (Denmark): 555-11x (282 Precision, 273 Rapid) Krisztina David (Hungary): 553-11x (284 Precision, 269 Rapid) Gyula Gurisatti (Hungary): 542-13x (272 Precision, 270 Rapid) Murat Oguz (Türkiye): 540-8x (282 Precision, 258 Rapid) Yenigladys Suarez Echevarria (Cuba): 531-6x (272 Precision, 259 Rapid) Ervin Bejdic (Bosnia and Herzegovina): 531-5x (260 Precision, 271 Rapid)

