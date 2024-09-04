Paris Paralympics 2024 Shot Put: Sachin Khilari clinches silver; Yaseer, Rohit finish 8th and 9th respectively in men's shot put F46 final

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari has given the country yet another reason to celebrate with a silver medal triumph in the men's shot put F46 finals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Sachin, along with two other Indian para-athletes, Mohammed Yasser and Rohit Kumar, competed in the event held at the Stade de France on Wednesday.

Sachin entered this contest as a strong contender to finish on the podium, despite this being his maiden Paralympic appearance. The 34-year-old did not let his supporters down, as he recorded a throw of 16.32m (Asian record) in his second attempt.

However, his lead was short-lived as he was surpassed by Canada's para-athlete Greg Stewart, who recorded 16.34m shortly thereafter. Sachin continued to try to break the leading mark, but it became more difficult for him when Greg threw 16.38 on his fifth attempt.

Though the rising shot put star was unable to clinch gold, he would be mighty proud of clinching a silver medal at the prestigious competition. Greg Stewart went on to win gold, while Luca Bakovic took the bronze with 16.27m.

Yasser Mohammed and Rohit Kumar end their shot put campaign in Paris finishing 8th and 9th respectively

The other two Indians to compete in the event were Yasser Mohammed and Rohit Kumar. However, both failed to reach close to a podium finish in Paris.

Yasser was placed eighth among the 10 participating para-shot put athletes in the finals. He recorded a best distance of 14.21m in his second attempt. However, he failed to better that in his remaining attempts.

His fellow compatriot, Rohit Kumar, also could not impress much with his performance. Kumar finished the final in ninth position. He recorded a best of 14.10m in his third attempt.

Though the India para-athletics contingent would have expected more from Rohit and Yasser, they would be elated with joy after Sachin Khilari's massive accomplishment.

