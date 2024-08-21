Satya Prakash Sangwan, vice-president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), has been named the Chef De Mission for India’s contingent at the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024. With over a decade of dedication to the Paralympic movement and the experience, Sangwan is ready to lead India’s largest-ever group of para-athletes, ensuring they have all the support they need to succeed on the world stage.

His leadership will be crucial as India sends 84 athletes to compete across 12 sports in what promises to be a landmark event for the nation.

"It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics," said Sangwan speaking on the appointment (via India Today).

India sends largest-ever contingent to Paris Paralympics 2024

India’s para-athletes are heading to the Paris Paralympics 2024 with high hopes and an unwavering determination to build on their impressive track record. This contingent, a significant increase from the 54 athletes who competed in Tokyo, reflects India’s growing commitment to and prowess in para-sports. Leading the way as flagbearers will be Bhagyashree Jadhav and Sumit Antil.

India's para-athletes have consistently excelled in major international competitions, setting new standards of excellence. At the Tokyo Paralympics, they brought home a record 19 medals, and more recently, they achieved a historic 111 medals at the Para Asian Games 2023.

Among those representing India Paris Paralympics 2024 will be reigning champions who are determined to defend their titles. Notable athletes like Sumit Antil in men's javelin throw F64, Krishna Nagar in men's badminton singles SH6, Manish Narwal in men's shooting 50m pistol SH1, and Avani Lekhara in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 will be among the top contenders.

Additionally, India will compete in new Paralympic disciplines, including para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo, further expanding the nation’s sporting horizons.

