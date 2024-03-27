Pistol shooter Bhavesh Shekhawat 'apologises' for leaving the preparatory camp without informing; included in Olympic trials

Pistol shooter Bhavesh Shekhawat, who departed from the preparatory camp for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in December 2023 without prior notification to the national federation, has now been chosen to participate in the trials for selecting the Paris Olympics squad. He offered his apologies and expressed his regret.

Notably, four trials will be held in Delhi from April 18 to 27 and in Bhopal from May 10 to 19 to select the squad for the quadrennial event in Paris.

Moving into the details of the incident, Bhavesh, who was confronted in the 25m rapid-fire event, departed the camp on December 29 and remained unreachable until January 4 of this year. Consequently, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had to substitute him in the squad for the Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta.

On Wednesday, March 27, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI that the Indian international shooter from Rajasthan had "apologized" for his breach, thereby clearing the path for him to participate in the trials and vie for a spot in the Paris Olympics.

"Yes, he came to us (after leaving). He came with his father and apologized, so we have closed the matter. It was a personal matter," Bhatia said.

"He is a good shooter and whatever is happening in his personal life, we are not concerned. His father also furnished the relevant documents and the matter was resolved," he went on to add.

“He came back and apologized” - Rajiv Bhatia

When questioned whether the matter was brought to the attention of the NRAI's Athletes' Commission, Bhatia responded in the negative. However, he acknowledged that the shooter should have informed the body about the circumstances that led to his departure.

"The incident happened during the (national) camp at the Karni Singh Ranges. He came back and apologized. We cannot hang the person," Bhatia stated.

"Yes, he is there in the Olympic selection trial. If there is something against him, the law will take its course. But if I deprive him today, and tomorrow if he gets cleared... and suppose the case is pending in the court... I have no idea what the case is. Who does what in his personal life, I am not concerned, unless, of course, the court says that he should not be allowed to play," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Bhatia asserted that the shooter has already been penalized by the federation.

"We had issued a warning (when he went missing from the camp) and we didn't allow him to go abroad in one of the competitions after the Jakarta event. What bigger penalty should we impose on him?" he questioned.