PT Usha poses on the banks of Seine River ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The president of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, has uploaded a picture of herself on social media on the banks of the Seine river in France. Along with it, she expressed her excitement on the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics while updating fans about her current whereabouts.

“82 days left for #Paris2024! Seen behind is the magnificent Seine river which will be the heart of the opening ceremony," she wrote on X.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to take place on the Seine River in France. A total of 10,500 athletes will parade through the French capital on boats on the beautiful river on July 26, 2024.

Notably, it’s the first time when an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting. Earlier, the organizers had planned an opening ceremony for as many as 6,00,000 people. However, due to security reasons, the overall number was, later, reduced to 3,00,000 people.

Which Indian athletes have secured qualification for the Paris Olympics?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw 124 Indian athletes securing qualification and participating in the mega event. However, the number is likely to rise this time around at the Paris 2024.

So far, eleven Indian athletes from Athletics and 21 athletes from Shooting have secured qualification for the Paris 2024. Four boxers have earned quota places, while one archer i.e., Dhiraj Bommadevara has earned his ticket as well.

Equestrian, Anush Agarwalla secured the Paris Olympics quota after winning the historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Meanwhile, the Indian Hockey team would be looking to bag a Gold medal at Paris Games, having secured direct entry into the Paris Olympics following the Asian Games 2023 triumph.

As far as Wrestling is concerned, four Indians, namely Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg), Vinesh Phogat (women’s 50kg), Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg), and Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) have secured qualification.

Mirabai Chanu is the only Indian weightlifter to have earned the qualification so far. Meanwhile, both Indian men’s and women’s Table Tennis teams have qualified for the Olympics based on the latest World Rankings.