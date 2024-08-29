Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh: All you need to know about Manasi Joshi’s opponent in para-badminton at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India will kick off its Paris 2024 Paralympics journey on Thursday with para-badminton events, and the opening match will see Indonesian para-shuttler Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh face off against India’s Manasi Joshi in the women’s singles SL3 category.

Despite being just 22 years old, Qonitah Syakuroh has cemented her position as one of the best para-shuttlers in the world and currently holds the No. 1 rank in her category. On Thursday, she will face off against the veteran Indian para-shuttler Manasi Joshi, a former World No. 1 in her category.

Joshi, who is a former World Champion and one of the prime medal hopes for India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, will feel hard done by, to face a tough opponent on the opening day. However, the match will provide a stern test for 35-year-old Joshi, who will look to win this battle of youth against experience in Paris.

Trending

The match between Syakuroh and Joshi will be a treat for badminton lovers, as the former’s speed will clash against the latter’s technical ability in the opening match of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh’s medals and achievements

2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Pattaya : Silver Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Silver Medal (Women’s Singles) 2023 World Abilitysport Games, Nakhon Ratchasima : Silver Medal (Women’s Doubles), Bronze Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Silver Medal (Women’s Doubles), Bronze Medal (Women’s Singles) 2022 Asian Para Games, Hangzhou : Silver Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Silver Medal (Women’s Singles) 2022 ASEAN Para Games, Surakarta : Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles) 2023 ASEAN Para Games, Cambodia : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Bronze Medal (Women’s Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Bronze Medal (Women’s Doubles) BWF Para Badminton World Circuit: 8 Titles, 4 Runners-up

Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh’s world rankings

Qonitah Syakuroh is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in the SL3 category, a position she has held since October 31, 2023.

Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh’s Paralympic qualification

Syakuroh qualified for her debut appearance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic as a result of her world ranking in the singles division. She has earned 62,005 points as part of her qualifying rank.

Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh vs Manasi Joshi: Head to Head

Qonitah Syakuroh and Manasi Joshi have faced each other only once in the 4-Nations Para Badminton International 2024 in June. The Indonesian shuttler emerged victorious in that bout, defeating Joshi 21-6 21-12.

Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh vs Manasi Joshi match details

The match between Qonitah Syakuroh and Manasi Joshi will take place from 2:00 pm IST onwards at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback