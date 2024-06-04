Rohan Bopanna picks Sriram Balaji as doubles partner for Paris 2024 Olympics

Rohan Bopanna has reportedly requested for N.Sriram Balaji to be picked as his partner in the men’s doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bopanna is currently in action at the French Open, where he faced Balaji on the court. The two clashed in the third round of the men's doubles, where Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6(2)-7, 6-3, 7-6(8).

After the match, Bopanna wrote to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) about his wish to partner with Balaji in the French capital for the Olympics. It is reported that the national tennis body would not have any objection to the same.

The World No. 2 confirmed the same and stated that he would not make any comments on the matter until AITA responds to his mail.

"I have sent an email to AITA," he told PTI. (via Firstpost)

Rohan Bopanna, India’s highest-ranked doubles player, has the option to choose his partner for the Summer Games as long as he is ranked within the top 300 in the world.

"If Rohan Bopanna wants to play with him we have no objection to that" - AITA Secretary General

All India Tennis Association Secretary General Anil Dhupar confirmed the same and stated that the association will not have any objection to Rohan Bopanna partnering with N. Sriram Balaji at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Rohan has written to us that he wants to play with Balaji. Balaji is a good player. He played well in Pakistan also, rising to the occasion. He also did well on clay at ongoing French Open. Balaji is a big server. If Rohan wants to play with him we have no objection to that," he said.

He also stated that a decision on the matter will be taken after the rankings list is released by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Let ITF publish the final list after the conclusion of French Open. Let’s see if Sumit Nagal also makes it. We will have a selection committee meeting and Bopanna’s decision will be conveyed to the panel which shall take a final call," he added.

While Balaji's Roland Garros campaign has come to an end, Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden will be in action in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (June 5) when they take on the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.