Rupinder Pal Singh: "If we don't stay honest, then we might get a bad result in the Paris Olympics"

Rupinder Pal Singh believes that India's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics will depend on his teammates being honest about how they are feeling, both physically and mentally.

After a decent outing at the FIH Pro League, the Indian men's team recently faced a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in Perth as part of their preparations for the quadrennial event. The home team, currently third in the FIH rankings, won all games convincingly.

With India expected to match or better its historic bronze medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year, Singh, who was part of the 2014 Asian Games gold-winning side, urged players to be open about their health before boarding the flight to the French capital.

"It depends on how the players are feeling. Because at the end, it's not like the players are tired when it's time for the Olympics, both mentally and physically. So it's the decision of the player and coach. I think the players should honestly give their feedback to the coach," he told NNIS.

"If they are feeling tired, because I feel this is the biggest point, if we don't stay honest, then we might get a bad result in the [Paris] Olympics. We don't want that. So I feel it's important for the players and coaches to be honest. If someone is not feeling well, then he should rest. If he is ready to play, then he should go with the full team," he added.

India placed in Pool B alongside last edition's gold medallist Argentina

The Indian men's team that secured their berth at this year's Olympics by winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, find themselves in Pool B in Paris. The other teams in their pool are reigning Olympic champions Belgium, Rio Games gold medallists Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The top four teams from the pool will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The hockey competitions are scheduled to get underway in Paris on July 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback