Nisha Dahiya has stated that Sakshi Malik stood by her in the toughest of times and helped her overcome her troubles. Nisha praised her fellow wrestler for being more than her sparring partner over the years.

In the pursuit of a career in wrestling, Nisha moved to Rohtak in 2015 and joined an akhara (gymnasium) run by Sakshi’s father-in-law. And from then on, she began replicating everything Sakshi did.

“Discipline, rehna, khana, peena. (Way of living, eating, drinking.) Her nature is so good that I became kinder,” she said (via The Indian Express).

As an athlete, Nisha has not had an easy time. Her lowest point came in 2017 when she was banned from competing after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

She pled innocence and filed an appeal, which saw her four-year ban halved. Recalling the ordeal, Nisha said that she got unwavering support from Sakshi during that period.

“Mentally, more than anything. She didn’t stop training with me. Taught new techniques and moves, counselled me and made sure that in those two years, the toughest phase of my life, I didn’t give up,” she stated.

“She told me, ‘Whenever we are worried, when we cry, struggle, get tired or angry… the day we win a medal, it will all feel worth it. Just close your eyes and continue to train’. What she said really hit me and gave me the strength to endure those times,” Nisha added.

“This is my time” - Nisha Dahiya eager to impress at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nisha Dahiya has had to endure multiple disappointments in recent years.

The 25-year-old lost her chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after contracting COVID-19. She then couldn't make it to the 2022 Commonwealth Games as she lost in the selection trials.

Having made it to the Asian Games last year, a collarbone injury in her first-round bout saw Nisha's campaign end early. This year, however, Nisha has the chance to put all her misfortunes behind her after she booked her spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Right now, my only focus is the Olympics. I have struggled a lot for this. This is my time,” she declared.