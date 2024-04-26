Shooter Ronjan Sodhi expresses interest for chef-de-mission’s post at Paris Olympics 2024

Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna awardee shooter Ronjan Sodhi has expressed his interest in the post of chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

Most recently, the six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom stepped down as the chef-de-mission due to personal reasons. After her decision to step down, the multiple World Cup, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games medallist Ronjan Sodhi has decided to send his candidature.

On March 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the appointment of the Indian boxer and bronze medallist at the London Games 2012, Mary Kom. However, on April 12, she decided to step down.

IOA has received an e-mail and a letter from Ronjan Sodhi

Ajay Narang, the executive assistant to IOA president PT Usha, has confirmed the development and stated to PTI that the IOA had received an e-mail and a letter from the shooter Ronjan Sodhi for the post of chef-de-mission for the Summer Games.

“We have received a letter and an e-mail (from Sodhi). Dr. Usha and EC members will decide when that (decision to appoint a Chef-de-Mission) is going to happen.” Narang told PTI.

“These are sensitive issues, there are many other things involved, including accreditation and many other agencies get involved in taking such a decision. I will not be able to give a pointer because I have no idea,” Narang stated.

“Dr Usha is aware of it (letter and e-mail), but right now she is in Kerala preparing for elections. The decision can only be taken in May,” he added.

Furthermore, Narang expressed uncertainty regarding the presence of any additional contenders for the post. Sodhi, a gold medallist at the 2010 Asian Games and a two-time World Cup final winner in double-trap shooting, confirmed that he had submitted his credentials to the IOA.

“Being former world No. 1 and world record holder and multiple World Cup medallist and an Olympian, I deem myself fit (for the post). I’m also mentoring a lot of young, budding sportspersons across different disciplines and not just shooting,” said Sodhi.

“I will only go there (Paris) and learn for the betterment of Indian sport,” he went on to add.