Two-time Asian Games gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 on Sunday, May 12. The 29-year-old athlete will compete in the Men's Shot Put qualifying round.

Tajinderpal has been in poor form of late, falling to cross the 20m mark in a couple of events this year. The Indian athlete returns to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he set a new national record of 21.77m in June 2023.

Marking his return to the stadium after almost a year, the Asian Games champion will hope to breach the Olympic Qualification mark of at least 21.50m at the Nationals.

Men's shot put event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024

A total of 22 athletes will be in action in the men's shot put qualifying round at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024. 11 players will compete in Group A, while the remaining 11 athletes will compete in Group B.

The qualifying mark for the men's shot put final is set at 18.00m or the Top 12 after the Qualifying round will progress to the next round of the event.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in Group A of the qualifying round in the men's shot put event on Sunday. The other players competing in Group A include Punjab athletes Mankirat Singh, Nishan Singh, Prabhkirpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, and Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Madhya Pradesh's Samardeep Singh Gill, Haryana's Omprakash Singh Karhana, Uttar Pradesh's Aryan Tyagi, Delhi's Sourabh Vij, and Maharashtra's Govid Vijay Rai will be the other athletes competing alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

The athletes competing in Group B are Delhi's Vikash, Jaidev Dikka, Parth Lakra, and Siddharth Rao. Aniket (Uttarakhand), Karthik Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh), Parveen Dahiya & Chetan Kapoor (Haryana), Abhilash Saxena (Madhya Pradesh), and Aadil Singh Sher & Jaspal Singh (Punjab) will also ply their trade in the qualifying round of the men's shot put event.