”Should definitely happen in India” – President Droupadi Murmu on India’s bid to host 2036 Olympics

With India gearing up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics, President Droupadi Murmu shared her thoughts regarding India’s ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

If India can secure the right to host an Olympic Games, it would inspire the people and promote meritocracy in the sporting circle, the President said.

In an interview with PTI reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, August 28, President Murmu said:

“The Olympics should definitely happen in India. It would inspire people and promote merit in sports.”

India has recently stepped up its efforts to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the host city likely being Ahmedabad.

India’s interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics was formally expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the 141st IOC session held in Mumbai. PM Modi echoed the sentiment in his Independence Day speech, saying:

“It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that.”

Meanwhile, the work required to host such a massive project has begun. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave has already started construction against a reported cost of ₹6,000 crore. Other infrastructure is also being constructed, including the Naranpura Sports Complex.

India’s bid to host the upcoming Games has also found the support of the host country of the Paris 2024 Olympics, France, whose President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with India as part of the Franco-Indian cooperation plan.

India is presently looking forward to competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which will start on Wednesday. 84 para-athletes will take part in 12 sporting events as India looks to better its medal tally from Tokyo 2020.

“I preferred Indian sports” – President Droupadi Murmu expresses admiration for Indian sports like Kabaddi ahead of the 2036 Olympics

In the interview with PTI, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her admiration for indigenous sports like kabaddi, which India will likely attempt to include as a part of its 2036 Olympic bid. President Murmu said:

“I do like watching sports although I did not get too many opportunities to play. But when I could, I preferred Indian sports.”

According to a report from the Indian Express, the Indian Sports Ministry will push for the inclusion of indigenous games such as kabaddi, kho kho, chess, and yoga as a part of the 2036 Olympics.

Two of the recommendations proposed by India – T20 cricket and squash – will already feature in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

