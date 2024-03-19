Shreyashi Singh, Mairaj Ahmad Khan named in 12-member shotgun squad for Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Doha

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a squad, comprising 12 members, for crucial tournaments before the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024, which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Shreyashi Singh, who won the gold medal in women’s double trap in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games back in 2018, is a part of the squad that will take part in the Paris Games Qualifiers set to be held from April 19 to 29 in Doha.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon, who is the first Indian female shooter to win a medal in the skeet event at the ISSF World Cup, are also a part of the team along with Shreyashi.

Manisha Keer, Mairaj, Sheeraz Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan, Ganemat and Shreyashi are common in all three squads announced. The ones, who hold Paris Olympics quotas, have been left out of the championship.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Raiza Dhillon, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who all hold quotas for Paris, will make their return to the final three events before Paris – Green Cup Shotgun, World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Shotgun World Cup in Lonato.

India, currently, have won 19 quotas for the quadrennial event. Only China (19) have secured more quotas for Paris. The shotgun team has got 4 quotas, the most for them in the Olympics, India also went past its highest Olympics quota of 15 that they had in Tokyo.

Earlier this year in January, Rhythm Sangwan won the bronze medal in the women’s 25 metre pistol event at Jakarta’s Asia Olympic Qualification.

Four quotas in men’s and women’s are still up for grabs for Paris and shooters will have their chances in Doha.

Indian Shotgun Squad for Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Doha

Trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Shreyashi Singh, Neeru, and Manisha Keer.

Skeet: Areeba Khan, Maheshwari Chauhan, Ganemat Sekhon, Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan.