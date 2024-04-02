Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling retires

Joseph Schooling, the pride of Singapore's swimming community, has announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 28.

Known affectionately as "Singapore's Flying Fish," Schooling etched his name in Olympic history in 2016, clinching Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medal to date. He triumphed over his childhood hero, Michael Phelps, in the 100 meters butterfly event at the Rio de Janeiro Games, clocking at an impressive 50.39 seconds.

However, the years following his historic victory posed challenges for Schooling as he struggled to replicate the same level of success on the global stage. Despite securing a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships, his performance dipped at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he failed to progress past the heats in defense of his title.

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Schooling expressed gratitude for the journey swimming had afforded him, acknowledging the highs of victory and the lows of defeat that shaped his resilience.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter -- I will be retiring from competitive swimming," Schooling said.

"I am filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life. The victories were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and together, they have forged a resilience in me that I will carry forward into my next chapter," he added.

Joseph Schooling leaves behind a legacy

He leaves behind a legacy decorated with three Asian Games gold medals and an impressive tally of 29 Southeast Asian Games gold.

Yet, his journey wasn't without setbacks. Schooling was notably omitted from Singapore's team for the delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, citing slower times compared to his peers.

Looking ahead, he expressed eagerness to explore new passions and confront different challenges in the next phase of his life, embracing uncertainty with a sense of adventure and determination.

"While I am stepping away from competing, swimming will forever be a part of who I am," Schooling said.

"It has given me a platform to inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. I am eager to explore new passions, face different challenges, and see where this next phase of life takes me," he added.