Special arrangements in place for providing Indian food to country's athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian athletes at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics will not be homesick, as far as food is concerned. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is going to ensure that Indian food is served to the country's representatives during the Summer Games this year.

A report from Indian Express revealed that an especially curated menu of Indian fare was provided to the organizers at a meeting. This would ensure that Indian sportspersons would not have to make do with unfamiliar dishes and cuisines.

India's deputy Chef de Mission Shiva Keshavan provided some details of the plan. He told the newspaper that the organizers had accepted the proposals put forward to them by the IOA.

"Many of our recommendations for a modified menu to include Indian dishes were accepted. Each one was cleared by a nutritionist," Shiva Kesavan said.

Kesavan also highlighted the difficulty that athletes face when confronted with food choices they are not used to.

"Food tends to be a big issue with our athletes. Of course, at the Olympics, you can engage with cuisines from all over the world in the main dining area. But we pressed the organizers to include a wider South Asian menu for our athletes.

"Athletes are anyway out of their comfort zones, but food shouldn’t be a surprise sprung on them," he added.

Indian athletes' social media posts to be regulated during Paris 2024 Olympics

Apart from making sure that familiar food is served, the IOA will also be keeping an eye on the social media engagements of the athletes.

Throwing light on this, Shiva Kesavan said that Indian participants wouldn't be allowed to divulge any unwanted details in their social media posts.

"We will have clear guidelines on what is okay to post on social media and what is not. People want to see them in the Village and know their experience. But we will brief them about the confidential information that they may be privy to but can’t post," he said.

The IOA has been more receptive to the needs of athletes in recent times. In the past, there have been controversies about the arrangements made for the Indian contingent.

This time, apart from familiar food, a special sports science doctor will be available for Indian sportspersons. This will ensure that fitness and injury-related issues are looked after.