Sports Ministry approves Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu has set her goals clear for the upcoming edition of the Olympics, scheduled to start in July last week. The weightlifter, who won the silver medal in Tokyo two and a half years ago, will be involved in intense training in Paris before the mega event gets underway.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) allowed Chanu to train at the famous LA FERTE-MILON. Two coaches and a physiotherapist will accompany the athlete for the training session.

The Target Olympic Podium (TOPS) Scheme will cover their funding regarding visas, airfare, meals, accommodations, food, medical facilities, sauna, transportation in Paris, and training costs.

Chanu decided to train in Paris to give herself enough time to get in shape before the Paris Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu’s dream run in Tokyo Olympics

Back in 2021, Chanu became only the second Indian weightlifter after the legendary Karnam Malleswari to win a medal at the Olympics. Malleswari finished on the podium in the women’s 69 kg event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

She also became the second Indian to clinch an Olympic silver medal after badminton star PV Sindhu, who bagged it after losing to Carolina Marin in Rio. Sindhu also won the bronze medal in Tokyo.

As far as Chanu is concerned, she brought home her silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event. The star from Manipur racked up a combined lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk).

Only China’s Hou Zhihui finished on top of her with a combined tally of 210 kg (94 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal after lifting a total of 194 kg (84 kg in snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk).