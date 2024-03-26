Sports Ministry approves overseas training camps for Sreeja Akula and Tulika Mann; extends financial assistance for Bajrang Punia

On Tuesday, March 26, the Indian Sports Ministry approved overseas training camps for Commonwealth Games medallists Sreeja Akula and Tulika Mann. Additionally, they granted wrestler Bajrang Punia’s request for financial assistance.

Moreover, the ministry has also extended the tenure of Bajrang’s strength and conditioning coach Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till the end of May despite him being out of contention for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, Punia failed to make it to the top four in the 65kg category at the recent trials to pick the squads for the Asian Championships and the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April 2024.

So far, Antim Panghal is the only Indian wrestler to have clinched an Olympic quota, thanks to her bronze medal finish in women’s 53kg in the World Championships in 2023. India can secure 17 more quotas in the Freestyle (FS), Greco-Roman (GR), and Women’s Wrestling (WW) categories.

Interestingly, Vinesh Phogat is also in contention in the 53kg category after finishing inside the top four at the recently concluded trials, while making the cut for the Asian qualifiers in the 50kg division.

“Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also approved wrestler Bajrang Punia’s proposal for financial assistance and extension of service of his strength and conditioning expert Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till end of May 2024, when final selection trials for the Paris Olympics will take place,” the ministry stated in the press release.

4 other athletes get financial help

Alongside Punia, the MOC also granted CWG gold medalist table tennis player Sreeja Akula’s request for financial assistance to train in Chinese Taipei ahead of the Olympics. Notably, she secured a gold medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham in the mixed doubles category alongside Sharath Kamal.

“During her stay, she will also spar against various other paddlers at the club,” the ministry went on to add in the release.

Furthermore, the MOC also approved judoka Tulika Mann’s request for financial assistance in order to participate in a Grand Slam event in Antalya, Turkey followed by a training camp.

In addition to approving foreign training, the MOC has also sanctioned financial assistance to participate in competitions for table tennis players Manav Thakkar and Payas Jain.

Manav will be heading to Havirov, Czech Repulic, for a WTT Feeder event, while Payas Jain will participate in WTT Feeder events in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Havirov, Czech Repulic.

It’s important to note that, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, the Ministry will cover their airfare, accommodation, food costs, entry fees for competitions, and other associated expenditures.