Summer Olympic federations exclude International Boxing Association, call for new boxing body

In a big blow to boxing, the Association of Summit Olympic International Federations scrapped off International Boxing Association (IBA) on Tuesday. Last year, the International Olympic Committee refused to recognize the IBA owing to its inability to complete reforms on governance, finance, and ethical issues.

The International Boxing Association appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sports but it was rejected. The Association of Summit Olympic International Federation has now asked for a new organization to take over the sports’ global bodies.

In a bid to keep the sport in the Olympics, the IOC has appealed to the national boxing federation and the national Olympic committees to find a new partner international boxing federation.

“After we waited for the appeal at CAS and the decision of the IOC was confirmed, we had no choice to follow our constitution,” ASOIF president Francesco Ricci Bitti told the media.

“Now we are waiting for some alternative organization. Boxing is a very important sport," he added.

"We hope that the alternative body will be representative of the real sports organizations" - Ricci Bitti

All the boxing tournaments at the Paris 2024 Games are being organized by the International Olympic Committee. However, the Olympic body has mentioned that the trend cannot continue for too long.

Meanwhile, Rival body World Boxing, who will seek recognition from Olympic organizers to replace the IBA and keep the sport on the program for the 2028 Games, has claimed it should be the new federation the IOC partners with.

“This is up to the IOC. We hope that the alternative body that will come into the picture will be representative of the real sports organisations which are the national bodies,” Ricci Bitti said.

The International Boxing Association, on the other hand, has expressed its disappointment over the decision made by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

“While this outcome is profoundly disappointing, we wish to stress our unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing and our remarkable athletes and coaches across the globe as the IBA starts its recognition journey,” the IBA said in a statement.