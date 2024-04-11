Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifiers: Manika-Sathiyan suffer defeat in quarter-finals; fails to secure Olympic quota in stage 1

The eighth-seeded Indian duo of Manika-Sathiyan couldn’t continue their winning momentum at the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualification tournament in Havirov, Czechia on Thursday as they lost to North Korean pair Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong in the quarter-finals.

With that loss, their aspirations of securing a Paris 2024 quota also took a beating. The Indian pair suffered a crushing defeat, losing the encounter 4-1 (7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11).

Nevertheless, Manika-Sathiyan will get another chance to secure qualification in the second stage. It is worth mentioning that the 24 teams, who couldn’t secure the two quotas in stage 1, will get another opportunity in stage 2.

The teams will be divided into two knockout brackets and will be seeded after looking at their performances in stage 1. The top two teams who win their respective knockout brackets in stage 2 will be offered the remaining two quotas.

Notably, the women’s and the Men’s teams have already secured their respective Olympic quotas based on rankings. It also helped them obtain two quotas each in the men’s and women’s singles events.

However, they are yet to obtain a quota in the mixed-doubles and the stage 2 clash at the Czechia meet would be their final chance.

Manika-Sathiyan moved to quarters following a 4-0 win over Greece pair

Earlier, Manika-Sathiyan began their campaign with a dominating 4-0 win over the Greece pair to enter the Quarter-final of the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualification tournament.

Manika-Sathiyan won the opening round with the score line of 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. The duo made a scintillating start, but, unfortunately, lost in the quarters. That being said, all is not lost just yet.

India’s mixed doubles pair will get another shot at Olympic Quota tomorrow in the 2nd stage of the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualification tournament in Havirov.

The Indian pair of Sathiyan and Manika is currently ranked 18th in the latest ITTF mixed doubles world table tennis rankings.