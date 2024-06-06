Teenage shooting ace Esha Singh reflects on overcoming pressure of Olympic selection trials ahead of Paris sojourn [Exclusive] 

Esha Singh, who secured a quota for the country in the 10m air pistol event, has confirmed a Paris Olympics berth thanks to her performance in the NRAI qualification trials. A "new version of herself" came to the fore as the Arjuna awardee performed at her best despite the immense pressure that she felt in the all-important qualifying competition ahead of the quadrennial extravaganza.

As Esha Singh told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interaction immediately after the conclusion of her trials last month, an initial "numb" reaction gradually gave way to a realization that she had performed well enough to be satisfied.

"After the trials, my initial reaction was very numb because I was still in the zone and I had given a very tough fight. After that, I think I'm starting to realize that I'm very satisfied with the performance and I liked how I played," the Hyderabad girl stated.

"I liked how I fought. I got to see a very new kind of version of myself because I've never played under so much pressure ever and I performed my best in it. So I'm very happy with myself," she added.

Esha Singh won gold at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta before earning a likely berth for the Paris Olympics by virtue of her performance in the selection trials in Bhopal.

"The qualification trials are like a good prep before the Olympic Games" - Esha Singh

After booking an Olympic spot for India by topping the women's 10m air pistol event in Jakarta in January, Esha Singh had to wait until May to confirm her Paris berth via the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) trials.

As per the existing regulations, any quota earned belongs to the NRAI and the country. The athlete earning the quota must then take part in the NRAI trials in order to earn the right to represent India at the Paris Olympics.

Esha chose to focus on the positives of the process rather than the uncertainty of the wait, stressing that it helped shooters perform under pressure ahead of the grueling Olympic competitions that follow.

"I think I've learned to accept it, and in a way, you know, it has its pros and cons, the kind of process it is. I like to see the good side of it because, you know, we like to see how we perform under pressure and what exactly is happening," she opined.

"The trials are like a good prep before the Olympic Games and we get to see our capabilities and our limits in this game. So that way, I think I like it the way it is," the 19-year-old explained.

A good preparatory event ahead of the Olympic Games was just what Esha needed, and the young shooting ace has no complaints whatsoever.

"It is a long process, but we also had a good break in between. From January till March, I had a break and even between the trials, the federation gave us around two weeks to relax and get home and then again come back," said Esha, her voice brimming with positivity.

The promising youngster, who made India proud by winning four medals (one gold and three silver) at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, is looking forward to giving it her best shot in Paris.

"As of now, since the news (about my qualification) is still a bit new to me, I'm feeling a lot of excitement towards it (the Olympics). And I'm feeling grateful to have been given this opportunity. I'm very happy and looking forward to performing at the Olympic Games," Esha Singh declared.

Cherubic, yet determined, Esha Singh, who was crowned the national champion in the 10m air pistol event back in 2018, is now eyeing Olympic glory after having showcased her talent numerous times on the world stage.

A silver at the ISSF Junior World Cup in 2019 and a gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championships the same year are among her many accomplishments at the international level.