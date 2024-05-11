“The average level of the team has got a notch higher” - Kim Hyung Tak feels Indian archers on course for maiden Olympic medal

World-famous Korean mentor Kim Hyung Tak spent some quality time with Indian archers at SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Sonepat, Haryana. He feels consistency in training and preparation will help India clinch their elusive Olympic medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, India has never secured an Olympic medal in Archery. Interestingly between 2004 and 2020, Indian men’s women’s, and mixed teams advanced to the quarter-finals on six instances but couldn’t make it to the podium.

“The average level of the team has got a notch higher,” Kim Hyung Tak told the SAI media on May 11, Saturday.

“The frequent coaching camps... too are contributing to the cause, and constant collaboration is only helping the team get that elusive medal at the Olympics,” Kim added.

It’s important to note that only Dhiraj Bommadevara has secured a quota for India in archery for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, the recurve archers are also hoping to make the cut in the qualification tournament in Turkey in June 2024, thanks to Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav for stunning reigning Olympic champions South Korea and winning a World Cup team gold in April 2024.

Kim Hyung Tak had a special session with Deepika Kumar

Additionally, Kim Hyung Tak, who helped the South Korean women’s recurve side to their first Olympic gold at the Los Angeles Games in 1984, had a special session with three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari.

Moreover, Kim was also pleased with the mix of experience and youth in the Indian camp.

“There are many young archers and this is only good for the future of Indian archery,” said Kim.

“The experienced heads like Deepika and Tarundeep are guiding the young archers. This helps a lot in team building and this is very important in the build-up to the Paris Games.”

Renowned for his innovative approach to training, Kim found himself thoroughly impressed by the coaching amenities at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat, Haryana.

The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai, couldn’t move past the quarter-finals. However, they would be aiming to reverse their fortunes.