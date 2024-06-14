“The close competition shows how much the sport has grown” - Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 

Four-time Olympian Gagan Narang shared his happiness over shooting’s growth in India over the past decade. He hailed the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for conducting smooth and systematic shooting trials in order to select the best squad for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, NRAI held a total of four Olympic Selection Trials in New Delhi and Bhopal to select the best of two shooters in India’s strong 15-member contingent for the mega event in Paris.

"We saw incredible show of talent and grit in the recently held shooting trials for Paris 2024. There were some very good performances. The trials were also held in a very systematic way, using the marking system, providing equal opportunity for the participants to showcase their true potential,” Gagan Narang said as quoted by Sportstar.

“The close competition shows how much the sport has grown in the country over the past decade, with more emerging talent from across the country," he added.

“The Indian shooters have made a mark across global competitions” - Gagan Narang

Furthermore, the London Olympics bronze medallist credited the steady growth of the sport to the government's investment in infrastructure that is on par with international standards, which helped Indian shooters top the major competitions.

Additionally, a well-equipped coaching staff with in-depth knowledge has also played a crucial role in elevating the sport to a newer level, according to Gagan.

"The Indian shooters have made a mark across global competitions, particularly in this Olympic cycle. Just a few years ago, the shooting scenario was dominated by other nations. But now Indian shooters are finishing in top ranking across all major events, which is the biggest sign of our growth in the sport,” he stated.

“This stark improvement is a result of government investing in infrastructure that is on par with international standards, and leading a scientific approach and methodology adopted by Khelo India Scheme at the grassroots stage,” Gagan Narang went on to add.

It’s important to note that Gagan Narag is also a member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). He went on to hail the efforts made by MOC and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in providing support financially to the athletes in improving their gameplay.

Notably, MOC and TOPS have accepted proposals from various athletes for equipment & Ammunition, foreign exposure, and support staff/sports science staff.