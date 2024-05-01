“The next campaign is about bridging the gap between what I know and what I’m capable of” - Nethra Kumanan after qualifying for the Paris Olympics

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan has been eagerly awaiting her journey to the Paris Olympics, which is now just a week away as she prepares to join her team in Marseille.

Despite missing out on earlier qualifying events, Nethra seized her final opportunity at the regatta in Hyeres, France, securing her spot in a thrilling finish.

“Qualifying for Paris has been on my mind since the Hangzhou Asian Games. For World Sailing, every sailor gets four chances to qualify. We had a fifth because Asia had three spots, with the Asiad counted as one. I had a chance at all of them," said Nethra, reflecting on her journey towards qualifying for the Paris Olympics since the Hangzhou Asian Games as quoted by DT Next.

Nethra Kumanan expressed her newfound confidence in her ability to win. She highlighted that her upcoming campaign is focused on closing the distance between her current knowledge and her true potential.

“I was underprepared for Tokyo. The grandeur of the event was overwhelming. Every time you step onto the stage, there are so many people watching, something I was prepared for. Now I know I’m capable of winning, and the next campaign is about bridging the gap between what I know and what I’m capable of,” Nethra Kumanan said.

“I could have finished third, but I failed at that” - Nethra Kumanan acknowledged the need to keep moving forward

Nethra approached the Last Chance Regatta with a strategic mindset, prioritizing optimal performance and error avoidance over pushing herself too hard. Her consistent top-10 finishes in nearly nine races at the tournament showcased her dedication.

Despite the pressure of it being the final opportunity, Nethra remained confident in her abilities, believing she had a chance to emerge victorious.

"Halfway through, I realized that even if I didn't secure a top-three finish, I could still secure the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) spot," she reflected.

Nethra Kumanan ultimately placed fifth and secured the third spot designated for countries in the ENP. Although she made it, she was disappointed with her performance and felt she could have done better.

"I ended up in fifth place overall, which means there were four spots I wasn't satisfied with. I had the opportunity to finish third, but I fell short. Nonetheless, we continue to progress," she expressed.