"The more we test, the more we catch" - With Paris Olympics on the horizon, AFI conducts frequent raids at national camps

With the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has disclosed that they have been conducting frequent raids at National camps.

A few days ago, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) released a list of athletes who have been provisionally suspended for apparent anti-doping violations. This included Mohammed Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit, Hemraj Gurjar, and Anjali Kumari. Additionally, G. Lakshmanan and Himani Chandel were handed bans (two and four years, respectively).

Recently, 23 athletes were expelled from the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari, with a few others getting sent home from another leading Mumbai-based training centre.

Sumariwalla has disclosed that the decision to increase testing was taken to clean up the sport, with NADA being kept in the loop at every step of the way.

"We are conducting frequent raids and increased testing. We have to take tough decisions...it may not look good but this is the only way. We talk to NADA every two weeks...we give intelligence (information) ...the more we test, the more we catch," he told The Hindu.

"It (frequent testing at top academies) is on our instructions as we have allowed our top athletes to train there," he added.

The 66-year-old also stated that despite the frequent raids, no athlete has been expelled from the national camps in the last three months.

Asian Games champion thrower, who tested positive, has TUE: AFI president

It recently came to light that a former Asian Games champion had tested positive for Clomifene in an out-of-competition test taken in February. It is a substance that is used to treat infertility in women and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited drugs.

On that matter, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla disclosed that the athlete had taken permission for said treatment and was not suspended.

“The thrower is taking treatment, was in TUE (therapeutic use exemption) and I am told is not suspended,” he stated.

