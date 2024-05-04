“The only thing in my mind was to qualify for Olympics”- Indian fencer Taniksha Khatri on her performance at Fencing Olympic Qualifier

Indian women’s Epee fencer Taniksha Khatri was on the verge of creating history at the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Fujairah last weekend. However, she fell short by a whisker and missed out on securing a berth at the Paris Olympics.

She was the only Indian woman fencer to reach the final and a victory in the summit clash would have helper her qualify for the Games.

The 20-year-old fought brilliantly in the final but lost 13-15 to Singapore’s Kiria T Rahman. Tanishka Khatri felt heartbroken after losing the game marginally and thereby failing to secure an Olympic quota. Reflecting on her performance at the event, here’s what she told the Sports Authority of India (SAI):

"When I went there, the only thing in my mind was to qualify for the Olympics. It was really sad when I was so close but couldn't cross the line."

Despite the narrow defeat, Taniksha Khatri took a lot of confidence from the performance and is now focusing on qualifying for the Asian Championships.

"My plan is to qualify for the Asian Championships and do well there. I also would want to do well in the Grands Prix and World Cups. But my long-term goal remains the Olympic Games," she said.

Taniksha Khatri expresses gratitude for launching TOPS scheme

Last year, Tanishka Khatri became the first-ever Indian fencer to reach the quarter-finals in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Courtesy of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, the players got the opportunity to train in Paris for eight months, which helped them gain international exposure.

"We (Indian fencers) are more confident now to take on athletes from other countries," Taniksha said. "The exposure from the training stints abroad has also helped us a lot. Hopefully, in the coming years we will get better and do even better."

There is no denying the fact that India have improved a lot in fencing in the last decade or so. In the recent qualifying event, three out of six athletes made their way into the semis, while two youngsters also reached the finals.

"Confidence is the major change after Bhavani Devi qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games." Taniksha Khatri added.