“The ultimate goal is to win Olympic gold” - Indian archer Atanu Das eyes podium finish at 2024 Paris Olympics 

Indian archer Atanu Das is confident of making it to the Paris Olympics 2024 and securing the elusive medal for India in archery. Notably, Atanu Das and his wife Deepika Kumaro left their newborn daughter behind to get back their lost form ahead of the Summer Games.

To be eligible to participate in the Paris Olympics, all archers must achieve the minimum Qualification Score (MQS) between July 28, 2023, and June 28, 2024. Men – 640 points (72 arrows, a distance of 70 meters) Women – 610 points (72 arrows, a distance of 70 meters).

The World Archery Executive Committee will make public the final list of archers eligible for the Summer Games by 30 June 2024. The qualification for the quadrennial event depends on the World Championships, Continental Games, Continental Qualifiers, Final Qualifying Tournament and World Rankings List.

“First of all, my preparation is going very well, and I'm looking at things step by step because the ultimate goal is to win Olympic gold, and there is no other option. So, the steps to reach there, the hurdles, I'm breaking them down one by one, we have two chances, one is to maintain the world ranking till the Olympics so that we can qualify, and the second is the World Cup which will be in Turkey, in which if we qualify in the qualification event,” Atanu Das told Rev Sportz.

“I don’t take pressure now” - Atanu Das

Atanu Das conveyed that he used to take a lot of pressure earlier. However, he has changed his mindset now to not take pressure. He is eager to come out all guns blazing and give his best in the upcoming Games in Paris.

“I would take pressure earlier, but now I don't take it because I feel that I am an Olympic champion, all ready, it's time to be that, which I have to surpass, so my mindset has changed, and I don't take pressure now because I am, so there is nothing to pressure about,” he added.

The two-time Olympian Atanu Das bagged a team silver medal at the Asian Games in 2023. However, he failed to qualify for the Olympic qualifying event Asian Championships in 2023. Nevertheless, he has been trying his best to make it to the Summer Games by putting his good performances.

At the Tokyo Olympics, In the men's team event, Atanu’s Team India was knocked out by Team South Korea in the quarter-finals. In the Men's individual event, he managed to reach the Round of 8 after upsetting third seed Oh Jin-hyek in the Round of 16.