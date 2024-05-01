“There was no way I was going to relax” - Maheshwari Chauhan after securing India's 21st shooting quota for the Paris Olympics

Maheshwari Chauhan's remarkable journey to securing India's 21st shooting quota for the Paris Olympics is a testament to her perseverance and dedication.

In a thrilling finale at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha, the 27-year-old from Jalore, Rajasthan, displayed unwavering focus to claim a silver medal and etch her name in history books.

Until this weekend, she remained relatively unknown, but her impressive performance in Doha showcased her ability to handle pressure with grace and determination.

“I think, from the first round itself, I started enjoying the pressure. It was as if I wanted to keep going under pressure, willing to focus harder and enjoy it. At stake was an Olympic quota, so there was no way I was going to relax,” she was quoted as quoted to RevSportz.

Maheshwari Chauhan acknowledged that her journey was challenging as she was shooting independently for over 12 years without any financial support from government schemes or corporate sponsors.

“I have been shooting for over 12 years now on my own, I get no funding from any government scheme or any corporate,” she said.

“I owe this medal, this quota place to my family and my coach” - Maheshwari Chauhan expressed gratitude

She finished in fourth place with a remarkable score of 121 out of 125, setting a new national record. Despite multiple opportunities to clinch the gold, Maheshwari narrowly missed the top spot during a shoot-off with Francisca Chadid of Chile, where she missed a crucial double target.

Maheshwari Chauhan expressed her gratitude, stating:

"I owe this medal and quota place to my family and coach. The journey has been challenging yet fulfilling. I am thankful to my husband, parents, in-laws, and personal coach Riccardo Filipelli.”

She went on to explain that she performed well at the Olympic trials held in March, marking her first significant final in Doha. This event was crucial for her, serving as a pivotal moment in her career.

“This time, at the Olympic trials held in March, I did well. For me, this was a maiden, huge final in Doha. It was a make or break of sorts, and this is where my personal coach working with me had helped big time,” Maheshwari Chauhan said.

India has secured 21 Olympic quotas for the Paris Games, five of them from shotgun events. However, India missed out on three Olympic quotas: one in men’s trap, one in women’s trap, and one in men’s skeet. The country had previously secured all 16 available Olympic quotas in rifle and pistol events.