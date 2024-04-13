India’s top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has made huge allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India for creating different kinds of conspiracies to stop her from participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh recently took to ‘X’ to express her concern on the same ahead of the important Asian Olympic qualification tournament. The Commonwealth and Asian Games wrestling champion feared that the members associated with the WFI might be conspiring to trap her in doping.

"Brij Bhushan and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying in every way to stop me from playing in the Olympics. All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favorites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match? "If I say that there could be a conspiracy to trap me in doping, then it will not be wrong," Phogat said in a lengthy post on her 'X' account.

Vinesh Phogal is set to compete at the Asian Championship and Olympics qualifiers in a bid to secure an Olympic quota.

While the Asian Championship is slated to take place from April 1t to 16, the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament will be held between April 19 and 21 in Kyrgyzstan.

"Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me" - Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat revealed that neither her coach nor her physio has received accreditation for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifying tournament despite knocking on the doors on all fronts.

"The Asian Olympic qualifying tournament is going to start on 19th April. For the past one month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me to the competition are arena. But despite repeated requests, I am not getting any concrete answer from anywhere. No one is ready to help. Will the future of players always be played like this?” Phogat wrote on ‘X’.

For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat was among the three prominent Indian wrestlers, along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who protested against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh for sexually harassing the women wrestler.

As a result, Brij Bhushan was sacked from the position and Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India.